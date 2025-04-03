Gov. Gordon speaking at inaugural Wyoming Veteran Services Symposium

CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday, April 10 and Friday, April 11, the Casper College Goodstein Foundation Library is hosting the inaugural Wyoming Veteran Services Symposium, presented by the Wyoming Veterans Commission.

On the second day of the event, Gov. Mark Gordon will be delivering remarks.

That’s according to a release from the governor’s office, which states that he’ll address attendees at noon and, following his remarks, will recognize six outstanding service providers that have been nominated by their peers. He will present this year’s “Excellence in Veterans Services” awards to the providers for their dedication to Wyoming veterans.

“Wyoming’s veterans and their families have made an unwavering commitment and sacrifice to protect the freedoms we hold dear in our state,” Gordon said. “It is imperative that we honor and support these individuals as they return to civilian life. Achieving this mission requires a collective effort, especially now with so much uncertainty for future support. I look forward to recognizing the providers across the state who take part in this important work.”

The name of this year’s symposium is “Strengthening Our Network,” and that’s exactly what the event hopes to do. It will bring together government and non-government service providers in an effort to strengthen collaborative efforts for veterans.

Organizations that will be in attendance include Volunteers of America of the Northern Rockies, American Red Cross, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and AARP.

“We keep Wyoming veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors at the forefront of all we do,” said Tim Sheppard, executive director of the Wyoming Veterans Commission. “The symposium will be an exciting opportunity to understand our strengths, assess opportunities for improvement, and promote some of the impressive work being done around the state. We look forward to making this year’s Symposium the first of many.”

The release states that Gordon has made the needs and mental health challenges facing veterans a priority during his time in office. This includes the “Governor’s Challenge to Prevent Suicide Among Service Members, Veterans, and their Families” campaign, which is a partnership with the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration designed to develop and implement a statewide suicide “Best Practices” act for service members, veterans and their families.

“The Governor’s mental health road map includes the Veterans Talking To Veterans program, gatherings that provide a safe and supportive environment where veterans can engage in trauma-informed coaching, emphasizing the vital role of community-driven support in the journey toward healing,” the release states.

The symposium is open to everyone and free to attend, but pre-registration is required, and can be done here.