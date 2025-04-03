Natrona County Arrest Log (04/02/25 – 04/03/25)

Caper Arrest Log

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Marshal Coffey, 19 - Burglary, Property Destruction

Mercedes Engel, 24 - Possession Controlled Substances - Powder or Crystal

Tiffany Madrid, Possession Controlled Substances - Powder or Crystal

Ryelan Sjostrom, 36 - Distribution Controlled Substances, Possession Controlled Substances - Sch I, II or III

Kelly Allen, 37 - Failure to Comply, Possession Controlled Substances - Pill or Cap, Manufacture or Deliver Sch I, II

Judy Greenwood, 39 - Serve Jail Time

Harvey Bethea, 56 - Courtesy Hold

Jared Mustain, 33 - Failure to Appear X4

Isabeau Bratton, 21 - Trespassing, Resisting Arrest - Willfully

Marcos Munoz, 30 - Failure to Appear

Andre McNeill, 27 - Courtesy Hold for Agency

Johnathan Harris, 31 - Failure to Appear, Hold for Probation and Parole, Trespassing

Aleanna Siegrist, 46 - DWUI - 1st, Driving while License Suspended

Michael Walter, 33 - Interference, Driving while License Cancelled or Suspended, County Warrant, NCIC Hit

