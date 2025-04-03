Natrona County Arrest Log (04/02/25 – 04/03/25)
Caper Arrest Log
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Marshal Coffey, 19 - Burglary, Property Destruction
Mercedes Engel, 24 - Possession Controlled Substances - Powder or Crystal
Tiffany Madrid, Possession Controlled Substances - Powder or Crystal
Ryelan Sjostrom, 36 - Distribution Controlled Substances, Possession Controlled Substances - Sch I, II or III
Kelly Allen, 37 - Failure to Comply, Possession Controlled Substances - Pill or Cap, Manufacture or Deliver Sch I, II
Judy Greenwood, 39 - Serve Jail Time
Harvey Bethea, 56 - Courtesy Hold
Jared Mustain, 33 - Failure to Appear X4
Isabeau Bratton, 21 - Trespassing, Resisting Arrest - Willfully
Marcos Munoz, 30 - Failure to Appear
Andre McNeill, 27 - Courtesy Hold for Agency
Johnathan Harris, 31 - Failure to Appear, Hold for Probation and Parole, Trespassing
Aleanna Siegrist, 46 - DWUI - 1st, Driving while License Suspended
Michael Walter, 33 - Interference, Driving while License Cancelled or Suspended, County Warrant, NCIC Hit
See past arrest logs here.
Mission Graduates Celebrate Success in Recovery Journey
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM
See Why These 29 Rappers Are in Jail or Prison Right Now
15 Well-Known Products Made in America
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM
LOOK: Most Expensive Airbnb Available in Cheyenne for Valentine's Weekend
Gallery Credit: Airbnb via Rosabelle
Expert's 9 To-Dos for Taking Care of Your Brain
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media