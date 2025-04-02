Following Jen True’s resignation, Natrona County BOCC candidates to serve on Collective Health Trust Board

CASPER, Wyo. — Following the resignation of Jen True from the Natrona Collective Health Trust Board — citing “lack of transparency,” and “political ideologies,” — the Natrona County Board of County Commissioners is looking for qualified candidates to serve on the board.

That’s according to an email from the Natrona County Commissioners’ office.

Applicants are encouraged to submit an application, a resume, and a letter of interest. There is not currently a deadline of submission. Applications can be found and completed here.

Per its website, the Natrona Collective Health Trust is an organization that was created “to support the needs of the hospital. In addition to continued support for Wyoming Medical Center, the Trust is committed to providing unwavering support to the community and Natrona County nonprofits through trust-based philanthropy, reliable resources, and actionable change. By using an inclusive, community-based approach to our services, resources, and allocations, we aim to address health challenges at their roots.”

True resigned from her position in March, after serving on the Board for a year.

True said the organization has “strayed” from its founding mission.

“Rather than prioritizing community impact collaboration and responsible stewardship, the trust has developed a culture of spending, marked by extravagant expenditures, self-promotion and a troubling lack of fiscal accountability,” she said. “Since my appointment in March 2024, I have witnessed decisions that prioritize institutional self-interest over community well-being.”

Executive Director Beth Worthen stated that True has the right to believe what she wants however, she believes, the Collective Trust has been completely transparent across the board.

“Having a Health Conversion Foundation here in Wyoming, whose purpose is for the benefit of Natrona County residents, is both a tremendous responsibility that we don’t take lightly and it’s a tremendous opportunity for the community,” Worthen said. “These last couple years, as we’ve formed, as we’ve developed, as we’ve learned more about what the needs are in our community, I think there’s a pretty incredible chance to make the health and wellbeing of our community better. And I welcome partnership, whether it’s through the county commission or other partners in our community. I think we all have the same goal, and I think that this is a great opportunity that we can leverage for the benefit of our residents.”

CWFR Mutton Bustin' Wednesday CWFR Mutton Bustin' Wednesday Gallery Credit: Libby Ngo