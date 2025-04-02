NCHS Big Band to open for US Army Jazz Ambassadors

CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County High School’s Big Band will open for the Jazz Ambassadors of the United States Army Field Band when the school hosts the military ensemble on April 26.

The NCHS Big Band is an audition-based group where student musicians showcase their talents through various compositions, including traditional big band pieces and modern jazz selections. They have performed across the country, including a recent appearance at the International Jazz Education Network Conference.

The Jazz Ambassadors are the U.S. Army’s premier big band. The 19-member ensemble was formed in 1969 and offers versatile big band programming including big band standards, patriotic favorites, contemporary jazz works and original arrangements.

The event is free to attend, but tickets are still required for admittance. People can get tickets here. The concert is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the NCHS John F. Welsh Auditorium.

