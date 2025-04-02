Gov. Gordon announces applications for property tax refund now available

CASPER, Wyo. — Gov. Mark Gordon, alongside the Wyoming Department of Revenue, has announced that the property tax refund program for homeowners is now open for applications.

That’s according to a release from the governor’s office, which states that the Legislature appropriated an additional $10.5 million to meet the state’s commitment to homeowners in need.

“We know more than 4,600 additional families utilized this program last year, reflecting how important delivering relief to those most impacted by increased assessments has become,” Gordon said.

According to the release, the refund program was designed to assist eligible Wyoming homeowners struggling to pay their property taxes, which, the release notes, can often be a “significant financial burden,” especially for those on fixed or limited incomes.

The release states that in 2023, the program helped 13,485 Wyoming families. The program distributed more than $14,265,960. The average refund was $1,058.23.

“Homeowners can apply for a refund of up to one-half of the median residential property tax amount or 75 percent of their 2024 property tax bill, whichever is less,” the release states.

Eligibility is open to homeowners:

Whose gross household income is equal to or less than 145% of the median household income for their county of residence, or the statewide median, whichever is greater

Who have been Wyoming resident for at least five years

Who occupy the residence at least nine months of the tax year

Who have total assets less than $163,019 per adult household member, excluding the value of the home, one vehicle per adult member of the household and any retirement accounts, life insurance or medical saving accounts from that calculation. If the homeowner’s 2024 property tax paid exceeds 10% of their total household income, the asset requirement is waived.

According to the release, Brenda Hanson, director of the Department of Revenue, says that all taxpayers who applied for refunds last year will receive an application in the mail this year, come mid-Aril.

Taxpayers can also apply online at wptrs.wyo.gov. Applications are available at the local County Treasurer’s offices across Wyoming as well.

All applications must be properly completed and filed with the Department of Revenue, or the County Treasurer’s office, no later than June 2.

Individuals are required to pay their 2024 taxes in full before they may apply for refunds.