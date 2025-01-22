Obituaries: Daniels; Mangus; Parker

Nien M. Daniels: 1947 – 2025

Nien M. Daniels, a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and cherished wife, passed away peacefully on January 19, 2025, in Casper, Wyoming. She was born in Bangkok, Thailand on December 5, 1947 to Joi and Boonrod Kaewchalauy. She embarked on her journey to the United States in her early-twenties, where she embraced new challenges with a strong spirit, learning English and carving out a fulfilling life for herself and her family.

Nien will be remembered for her exceptional culinary skills, particularly her famed eggrolls that brought family and friends together around the dinner table. Her love for Thai food was matched only by her passion for life, exemplified in her dedication to her family.

Nien was a fierce woman, characterized by her strong-willed and stubborn personality. She faced the world head-on and poured her unwavering work ethic into every endeavor she took on. Throughout her life, she garnered a wealth of fond memories, whether through winning at Bingo, casting a line while fishing, or sharing laughter over the cards during a night of gambling.

In her personal life, she met her loving husband, Charles Daniels, while he was serving in the United States Army. Their love story blossomed over the years into a beautiful partnership that lasted for 56 wonderful years. Together, they raised two daughters, Joi and Kerrie, who were both sources of immense pride and joy in her life. Nien derived extraordinary happiness from her sons-in-law, Darcy (Joi) Hill and David (Kerrie) Jolley; three grandchildren: Erik (Catherine), Alix (Michael), and Brooklynne; and she cherished her six great-grandchildren: Kaysen, Peyton, Gentry, William, Paxton, and Savannah.

Nien’s journey was marked by the legacy she created within her family. Her proudest accomplishments included not only her successful transition to life in America but also the profound love she fostered among the generations that followed. Nien was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Joi and Boonrod Kaewchalauy, and her six siblings, whose memories she carried in her heart.

As we gather to honor the remarkable life of Nien M. Daniels, we recall a woman who was the embodiment of strength, love, and resilience. Her legacy will live on through her daughters and the countless lives she touched. She will be deeply missed but forever remembered by her loving husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins who carry on her spirit.

Danny Lee Mangus: 1935 – 2025

Danny Lee Mangus, born on April 29, 1935, passed away peacefully at his home in Glenrock, Wyoming, on January 14, 2025. The home he built in 1977, still stands as a testament to the life he shared with his beloved wife, Sharon. Together, they celebrated 68 years of marriage after exchanging vows on January 17, 1956.

Danny was the son of Iris W. Mangus and Clifford A. Mangus and spent his early years in Lusk, Wyoming, where he attended high school. His professional journey began in Linch, Wyoming, working for Conoco before he relocated to Glenrock, Wyoming. There, he dedicated himself to the South Glenrock Field until his retirement in 1991.

Danny was a man of many passions. He had a profound love for God, country and horse racing, and once cared for as many as 16 horses at a time. Beyond his personal interests, he gave generously of his time to the youth of Glenrock by coaching girls’ softball, little league baseball, youth basketball, and football. His dedication to mentoring young athletes left an enduring impact on the community.

Above all else, Danny cherished his role as a husband, father, and grandfather. He found immense joy in supporting his family’s endeavors and took pride in traveling alongside them as they pursued their dreams.

Danny Lee Mangus leaves behind a legacy of devotion—to his family, his community, and the passions that enriched his life. May his memory bring comfort to all who knew him.

Danny is survived by two children, Terra Oakley (Michael) of Casper, Guy Mangus (Lori) of Glenrock. He is also survived by grandchildren: Erik Alberts (Crystal) of Casper, Brady Mangus of Glenrock, Chase Mangus of Casper, Bayleigh Mangus of Casper and Braeden Mangus of Amesbury, Massachusetts; great-grandchildren, Brayden Alberts and Rylie Alberts of Casper. Danny is preceded in death by his wife, Sharon G. Mangus; son, Danny Dean Mangus; grandson, Kevin Paul Alberts; and his parents, Iris W. Mangus and Clifford A. Mangus.

Services will be held on February 1, 2025 at 11 a.m. at Glenrock First Southern Baptist Chapel, 485 South Birch Street Glenrock, Wyoming.

Alton “Ace” Parker: 1928 – 2025

Alton “Ace” Parker, 96, of Casper, Wyoming has accepted a final transfer and left for the next big boom on Sunday, January 19, 2025.

Ace lived with the oilfield in his blood. He was born and raised on a Carter Oil lease camp outside of Seminole, Oklahoma, to Alton and Fleady Parker. He told stories of listening to the thump and pop of a pumpjack so close to the house that it would lull him to sleep at night. Ace’s father, who worked in the oilfield, followed the oil plays so the family, along with their five children, lived in several boom states.

Ace graduated from high school in Kansas City, Missouri and joined the Navy immediately thereafter. He graduated as a pilot from naval flight school but was discharged before the end of this enlistment as WWII had ended.

Then began Ace’s career in the oilfield. He went to work for Halliburton and was transferred to Newcastle, Wyoming, where he met the love of his life, Faye Adams. Shortly thereafter, the U.S. entered the Korean War, and Ace was recalled to duty with the Army. Faye and Ace were soon married and he left to serve in Korea.

Upon his discharge, Ace returned home to Faye, Newcastle, and Halliburton. However, he soon accepted a job with Hughes Tool Company where, with Faye by his side and three children in tow, he spent the remainder of his career, retiring as the Rocky Mountain Regional Manager in Denver, Colorado and Casper, Wyoming. He was involved in oil plays and mining across the U.S. including Oklahoma, Texas, Wyoming, Montana, New Mexico, Utah, North Dakota, Colorado, Indiana, Minnesota, Canada, and a period of time oversees in Iran. Ace made many life-long friends in the oil industry as they were all a tight knit bunch of tough men “back in the day.” Oh, the stories he would tell! He ended his oilfield career driving a hot shot truck for McKendree Trucking “for fun”, finally retiring at the age of 75+.

Ace was a 75-year member of the Elks Club, earning him the honor of being the oldest Elk’s member in Casper. He also previously served as President of the Wildcatter’s Golf Tournament, which he was very proud to have been an integral part of its beginnings in Casper. Due to the tournament’s huge success and record registrations, Ace helped to start the Senior Wildcatters Division to accommodate the many older golfers who still wanted to participate.

Ace enjoyed the last 24 years living west of town on the river next to his son and daughter-in-law, helping and/or supervising whatever projects he could. He was still driving into town multiple (too many) times a week for Walmart shopping trips, lunch with friends at the Elks Club and Johnny J’s, Mended Hearts meetings, and other “errands,” which he was very vague about what those were. We think he just wanted to drive as he had done his whole life!

Ace was preceded in death by his wife, Faye; son, Rockne; one infant son; parents; and two brothers.

He is survived by his son, Craig Parker (Dee Anne) of Casper; daughter, Jill Kastanek (Roger) of Westminster, Colorado; daughter-in-law, Mary Vrooman of Laramie, Wyoming; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one brother; and one sister.

A private family memorial service and internment will be held at the Oregon Trail Veteran’s Cemetery.