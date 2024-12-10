Obituaries: Cresswell; Feezer; Hendershot; McFall; Phegley

Betty Rahn Cresswell: 1919 – 2024

“I knew if I stayed around long enough something like this would happen.” (George Bernard Shaw)

Oh, how Betty loved the above epitaph. And, at the age of 105, it eventually came true.

Elizabeth (Betty) Anne Rahn was born at home in East Mauch Chunk, Pennsylvania on June 14, 1919 (Flag Day) and died at her home in Casper, Wyoming on December 6, 2024 surrounded by her family.

Betty’s life can be best described as a three-act play.

ACT I – the first 22 years 1919 – 1941

The daughter of Nicholas Machmer Rahn and Ella Steinberger Rahn, Betty joined her sister, Hazelle and brother, Richard to complete the family. Betty was born in the era of silent movies and train travel, and family car trips. Betty led an active life as a child, hiking to reservoirs, sledding down hills, walking to movies, bicycling around town and these activities began her love of the outdoor life.

Betty graduated from high school in 1937 and like her father and siblings before her, attended Pennsylvania State University (now Penn State). She was an active member of Delta Gamma Sorority. She met future husband, Don Cresswell, during her junior year while ice skating on campus. Betty graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Home Economics and General Science along with a Teaching Degree in 1941. Betty taught high school Home Economics and Science near Harrisburg, PA prior to her marriage on December 26,1941.

ACT II – the next 58 years (1941-1999)

World War II created a major shift in Betty’s life. Don was stationed at a newly opened Caper Army Air Base in Casper, Wyoming. From 1943 to 1945 she taught high school PE classes in East Mauch Chunk, Pennsylvania while Don was stationed in England. In 1947, Don, Betty and their first child Barb, born in 1946, moved to Casper, Wyoming where Betty spent the rest of her life. Ted (1948), Tom (1955) and Janet (1957) completed the family. In addition to raising her family, Betty was a partner with Don in their wholesale candy and paper business where she was bookkeeper/treasurer. Betty and Don were active in the First Presbyterian Church where she was treasurer and taught Sunday School. Betty and Don also enjoyed the church’s social events, and bridge playing with close friends. Betty’s hobbies included quilting, needlework and gardening and she was an avid reader. A love of camping (from pup-tent to army surplus tent to camper to fifth wheel) took them throughout the state of Wyoming, coast and coast, as well as Canada. A time-share condo in Jackson, Wyoming for 45 years allowed for winter cross-country skiing and summer hikes. After retirement, Betty and Don traveled with Ports-a-Call to Mexico, the Caribbean Islands, and Europe. Betty delivered meals for 40 years for Meals on Wheels from its inception in 1971.

ACT III – the next 25 years – October 1999 – December 2024

After Don died in October 1999, Betty, at age 80, continued her very active life. She volunteered at the Natrona County Public Library, participated in a reading program at Park Elementary School and continued delivering Meals on Wheels. She was part of several bridge clubs during these years. She began leading the senior exercise class at the Central Wyoming Senior Center at the age of 86 and continued doing so until just before her 101st birthday when she stopped due to COVID closures. Her ongoing travels took her to New Zealand, three trips to Europe and many excursions state side, plus summer weeks in Jackson.

She was pre-deceased by her husband, Don (1999); son, Ted (2010); and daughter, Barb (2022/Terry Deshler of Laramie). She is survived by her son, Tom and daughter, Janet Wilson (Tom) of Laramie; grandchildren: Oliver Deshler (Kelly) of Montrose, Coloradoi, Cressa Shuster (Bryce) of Portland, Oregon, Anna Stewart (Seth) of Pelican, Arkansas, Heidi Pippin (Chris) of Saco, Montana, Johnathan Pisciotti (Candy), Angela Armijo (Tim) of Laramie; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Betty’s wish was to have friends and family that are able to gather at her home for a remembrance. We will honor this wish on Saturday, December 14, 2024, 1 p.m., at 335 E 11th Street, Casper.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Meals on Wheels or Central Wyoming Hospice are appreciated.

Gerald Feezer: 1939 – 2024

Gerald was born October 2, 1939 to David P. Feezer and Mildred Moffett Feezer in Casper, Wyoming. Gerald passed away December 6, 2024 at Central Wyoming Hospice in Casper.

He spent his early years in Glenrock, Wyoming where his grandmother, Minnie Moffett, ranched. His family later moved to Casper where he graduated from NCHS in 1958. He became a journeyman sheet metal worker and was employed by Casper Tin Shop.

He was married to Mary K. McManus, and they were parents of six children: Davd, Geralynn, Randy, Ann, Rusty, and Judy.

He lived in Colorado for several years and returned to Casper, Wyoming in 1967, where he started Wind River Camper Services. He sold the business in 1979 and moved to Moran, Wyoming where he was employed by Grand Teton National Park as the North District Carpenter.

Gerald retired in 1998. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He was very proud of his Wyoming Game & Fish Pioneer License.

He and his wife, Mary K., spent many years traveling in their RV and attending Nascar Races.

In recent years, they spent winters in St. George, Utah and summers in Wyoming.

He is survived by his wife; six children; 10 grandchildren; one step-grandchild; three great-grandchildren; and one step- great-grandchild.

Cremation has taken place, and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made out to Central Wyoming Hospice. The family wants to share their gratitude to Central Wyoming Hospice for their care during this time.

Elizabeth “Bette” Della Hendershot: 1933 – 2024

Elizabeth “Bette” Hendershot passed away on November 30, 2024, oining her husband of 50 years, Duane Hendershot, in heaven.

Born in Grinnell Kansas on September 10, 1933. Betty grew up in Grinnell, a small farming community in Northwest Kansas. Bette said she “would always be a Kansas farm girl.” After graduating high school, Bette moved to Garden City, Kansas where she met Duane, and they were married at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on October 27, 1952. Bette was a stay-at-home mom spending her time caring for her husband and her children. Bette was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, and her faith in God was very important to her. The joy in Bette’s life was her family. In October, Bette moved to Wyoming to live with her son, Mike (Liz).

Bette is survived by her sons, Mike (Liz) of Casper, Wyoming; Tim (Cindy) of Henderson, Kentucky; her sister, Margie Bell, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; brother, Dave (Cindy) of Great Bend, Kansas; and a sister-in-law, Karen of Gilbert, Arizona. She is survived by 17 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Duane; a son, Alan; a daughter, Deb; brothers, Albert and Ralph Tapphorn; and her parents Clare and Tony Tapphorn.

Services for Bette will be held in Garden City, Kansas this spring. More information on the services will be available at a later date.

Mary Ann McFall: 1946 – 2024

Mary Ann McFall passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2024 in Casper, Wyoming. Mary was born on May 20, 1946 in Miller, South Dakota.

Mary is survived by her husband, Michael McFall; sons, Duane Matson, Eric Matson (Laurie Matson Bright); and daughter, Michelle Matson Lentz. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry Ufen and Margaret (Gortmaker) Ufen; brothers, Joseph Ufen and Frank Ufen; and a sister, Donna Ufen Kaczrowsski.

A memorial service will take place on Saturday December 15, 2024, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Casper Community Church, located at 249 N. Wolcott St. in Casper, Wyoming.

Gary Phegley: 1942 – 2024

Gary Phegley, a beloved father, brother, and uncle, passed away November 28, 2024 after a long battle from Parkinson’s, at Central Wyoming Hospice.

Gary had a fantastic sense of humor and was always quick to keep the room alive with his sharp wit. He appreciated engaging in light-hearted moments and sharing joyful interactions with the dedicated staff who cared for him. He brought joy and warmth to everyone he met. He kept his sense of humor intact, and cherished the time spent with family during their visits.

Gary was born in Casper, Wyoming on December 4, 1942. He attended school in Casper and graduated from Natrona County High School in 1961. He joined the navy in 1963 and learned his trade as a machinist. He was honorably discharged in 1967. In 1967, he met Jeanne Bennett and they were married within that year. This union blessed them with two wonderful sons, Patrick Phegley and Mathew Phegley.

Gary’s greatest joy were moments he spent in nature. An avid fisherman, hunter, and outdoorsman, he found true fulfillment in outdoor activities. Whether it was camping trips with family or adventures with friends, Gary embraced every opportunity to connect with the wilderness. His spirit and love for the outdoors will be fondly remembered through the many adventures he shared with those he held dear.

Gary is survived by his son, Patrick Phegley; his brother, Robert (Bob) Phegley; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd Dow Phegley and Velda Phegley; his wife, Jeanne Bennett; his brother, Danny Phegley; his sister, Cindy Kinkade; his son, Mathew Phegley; and his faithful dogs, Willy and HD.

A memorial service will be held December 13, 11 a.m. at Oregon Trail State Veteran Cemetery 80 Veterans Drive, Evansville, Wy. 82636.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Central Wyoming Hospice.