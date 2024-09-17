Obituaries: Coughlin; Nelson; Quis; Williams

Eileen Marie Coughlin: 1930 – 2024

Eileen Marie Coughlin, a beloved matriarch and spirited soul, peacefully departed this life on September 15, 2024, at her home in Casper, Wyoming, surrounded by her cherished family. Born on March 23, 1930 in Casper, Wyoming to Hank and Minnie Schauss, Eileen graced the world with her vibrant personality and boundless love from the very start.

Graduating from Natrona County High School in 1948, Eileen soon embarked on a beautiful journey of love and partnership. She married John Coughlin on July 30, 1949, and together they built a life filled with endless love. As a dedicated homemaker, Eileen poured her heart into creating a nurturing environment for her family, always ensuring that love and kindness filled every room.

Eileen had a zest for life that was truly remarkable. Known for her spicy humor, generous spirit, and an ever-present helping hand, she touched the lives of many. Her interests included swimming, sewing, and golfing—all activities through which she spread joy to those around her. She delighted in the simple pleasures of life, whether it was watching her grandchildren participate in sports events or enjoying a cup of coffee with good friends.

Eileen’s commitment to serving others went beyond her family as she devoted countless hours to her community. She volunteered for 35 years as a Pink Lady at Wyoming Medical Center and contributed another 25 years to Meals on Wheels. Her heart was undeniably big, and her efforts left a lasting impact on those she encountered.

She is survived by her loving son, Tim (Belinda) Coughlin; and a proud family that includes her cherished grandchildren: Heather (Jason) Casebolt, Justin Coughlin, Brett (Jesse Miller) Ingram, Megan (Shane) Belcher, and Austin (Katie) Ingram. Eileen also took immense joy in her great-grandchildren: Brooklyn, Hudson, Preslyn, Jameson, Brynlie, Jordyn, Hailey, Henley, Camden, and Preston. Together with numerous nieces and nephews, they will forever treasure the memories of her radiant spirit.

Eileen’s legacy is marked by the love of her family and friends, yet she leaves behind a touching void felt deeply by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hank and Minnie; her siblingsL Ralph (Fran) Schauss, Margaret (Clint) Wyatt, and Robert (Liz) Schauss; and her daughter, Jolene Ingram.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects during the visitation on September 19, 2024, from 3 -6:30 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home in Casper with a vigil to begin at 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held the following day, September 20, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, where Eileen’s faith shone brightly during her years of Adoration.

Eileen Marie Coughlin will be deeply missed, but her legacy of love, laughter, and selflessness will endure in the hearts of all those who were fortunate enough to have known her. May she rest in eternal peace.

Virginia Ellen Nelson: 1951 – 2024

Virginia Ellen Nelson, 73, of Casper, Wyoming, was born February 9, 1951 and passed away September 10, 2024 in Casper.

Ginger was preceded in death by her father, Richard Christman; her mother, Patricia Smith; her stepfather, Jack Smith; her sister, Julie Jackson; and her beloved husband, James Nelson.

She is survived by her stepmother, Virginia Christman; three brothers: Rick (Helen) Christman, Mark (Jennifer) Christman, and Tom (Lisa) Smith, as well as nieces, nephews, and numerous other family members who loved her. Ginger will also be terribly missed by her dear friend and honorary nephew, Herman Belving, who called her his “auntie”.

Born, raised, and educated in Casper, she worked hard for various employers over the years. On July 5, 1994, she married James Nelson. Together they started their own business, which Ginger ran for well over two decades.

Ginger was a life-long animal lover, and she spent many years rescuing dogs, cats, and even some baby squirrels. She was generous with her cooking and baking food for others, especially during the holiday season. Her sense of humor and all the funny birthday cards she sent will be treasured forever.

Dorian Carise

Quis: 1967 – 2024

Dorian Carise Quis (Dori), 56, passed away September 11, 2024, at Banner Medical Center.

Dori was born in Ft. Collins, Colorado on December 15, 1967 to Fredrick (Fritz) Faulkner and Dawn Faulkner (Hopkins). She went to Central High School her freshman year in Grand Junction, Colorado and then moved to Denver, where she attended Wheatridge High School, where she graduated in 1986. She earned her associates degree at a community college in Denver. She worked at Genie Travel for many years which allowed her to travel around the world. She then worked at American Express. When Rob and Dori moved to Casper in 2003, she took a job at Energy Labs where she worked for 16 years. After leaving Energy Labs she worked at Napa Auto Parts for two years.

Dori enjoyed and cherished time with her family and friends. What she loved most was traveling the world and camping with friends and family at Pathfinder. She was also an artist with the blankets she crocheted and her needlepoint that she often gifted to people. She was an avid horsewoman and loved branding with her family. At a branding event in 2001, Rob proposed and she said “YES!” They were then married on July 2, 2005, at Alcova Lake. However, what she loved the most was the role of being “Pama” (grandma) to Madison and Haidyn.

Dori made an impact on all of our lives with her forever smile and sunny disposition. She will be forever missed.

Dori is survived by her husband, Robert Quis of Casper, Wyoming; daughters, Krista Elder and Briana Elder, (fiancé Kyle Tea and daughters Madison and Haidyn Tea); brother, Coby Faulkner (Alisa Faulkner ~ wife and daughters Gillian, Jocelyn and Josie); brother-in-law, Kenny Quis, of New York. Dori also has many aunts, uncles and cousins in Colorado and California.

Funeral services will be held on Sept. 21, 2024 10 a.m. at Bustards Funeral Home with Justin Putzier officiating. Dori loved western wear, so if you want to wear your best western fit feel free to wear that or whatever else you want to wear.

Donald Roger Williams: 1938 – 2024

On September 14, 2024, Donald Roger Williams of Casper, passed away at the young age of 86, after a valiant battle with cancer. He was born on July 1, 1938 in Great Falls, Montana. On January 25, 1963, Don Married the love of his life, Donna Wheeler, in Conrad, Montana.

Don is preceded in death by parents, Don and Violet Bishop Williams; brother, Gene Williams; and sister, Beverly Speer; and his great-grandson, Daniel James Canobbio.

Don is survived by his wife, Donna; and his eight children: Jean Plumb (Brian), Lisa Harbaugh (Jim), Jeff Williams (Gwen), Lyna Whaley (Todd), Jason Williams (Jackie), Kari Ritchie (Justin), Kim Roncaglione (Chris), and Deidra Williams. The blessings continued with 34 grandchildren and 35 great grandchildren. He is survived by his brother, James Williams; and his sisters, Lillian Levi and Vicky Bushman.

Don lived in many places throughout his life; in Conrad, Livingston, and Dillon, Montana; Evanston, Rock Springs, Cheyenne, Douglas, Casper, Lovell, Byron, Wyoming; Toole, Midvale Utah and Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. He had many jobs in his 86 years of life. He worked for Zellers Honey as a bee keeper, Safeway and Cornet Variety Store as a grocery store manager, owned an A&W restaurant and a dry cleaners, but spent most of his life as a professional truck driver for Yellow Freight. After retiring, he worked at Walmart assembling bicycles.

A memorial service will be held on September 18, 2024 at 2 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Morado Building, located at 1075 Morado Dr.