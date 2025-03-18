Obituaries: Cohee; Elkin; Fuller; Hawkins; Holladay; Rogers

Gloria Yvonne Cohee: 1942 – 2025

Gloria Yvonne Cohee passed away peacefully March 6,2025, at Central Wyoming Hospice, surrounded by her daughters.

Yvonne was born in rural Missouri to John McDaniel and Hazel McGuire on April 17, 1942. She was raised and educated in Casper and graduated from Natrona County High School in 1960. She was introduced to Gary Cohee, by his mother, and the two married in 1961.

They were married 59 years, until Gary’s passing.

Since her beloved Gary served his country as a United States Marine, Yvonne spent most the early years of marriage raising their three daughters. Once all were in school, Yvonne began her work outside the home. In 1972, she began working at Kmart, where she worked until her retirement in 2001. Yvonne wasn’t one to sit still in retirement. She decided to go back to work and worked at Macy’s for many years later. This helped perpetuate her favorite hobby, shopping, while passing her time as Gary spent countless hours serving the veterans organizations in the community.

Yvonne was known by many for her sharp tongue, quick temper, and dry sense of humor. She had a work ethic second to none and instilled that into each of her daughters.

Yvonne was preceded in death by her husband, Gary, and their infant, Deanne. She is survived by her daughters: Lynn Cohee of Casper; Kris Hedges of Indio, California; and Kelly Wrasper of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Michael Hedges, Kent Hedges, Mitchell Wrasper, and Katherine Wrasper; and one great-grandchild, Hudson Wrasper.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Central Wyoming Hospice.

Services will be held on April 14, 2025, at 3 p.m. at the Oregon Trail Veterans Cemetery.

Cameron James Elkin: 1987 – 2025

Cameron James Elkin, a loving husband, devoted family man, and cherished friend, passed away tragically on March 12, 2025, in Cheyenne, Wyoming, following an accidental fall at home, he passed away later at the hospital. He was born on May 5, 1987, in Raton, New Mexico. His personality was as vibrant as the day he was born on Cinco de Mayo, a day marked by celebrations of resilience and adaptability, which resonated beautifully with his own outlook on life, perfectly mirroring the spirit he brought to every aspect of his life.

He leaves behind a legacy that will endure in the hearts of many. Cameron was married to his adoring wife, Erin, for ten beautiful years, a relationship that flourished over their 20 plus years together. Their connection was a remarkable testament to love’s power, filled with laughter, commitment, and adventure. Cameron was recognized not only for his unwavering support of Erin but also for the genuine joy he shared with family and friends. Cameron loved being a BIG brother to Kevin. They had a very special bond, that included Cameron’s role as playmate, protector and fun brother. They were always there for each other. His boundless energy and ability to connect with those around him made every gathering brighter, and every moment shared more meaningful.

Cameron dedicated his professional life to E-commerce Fraud Prevention as a Supervisor, where his diligence, fairness, empathy and consistency earned the respect and appreciation of his colleagues. With a Bachelor’s degree in Business and Marketing from the University of Wyoming. He navigated his career with intellect and poise, ever committed to helping others.

An avid outdoorsman, Cameron’s weekends were often spent exploring the Vedauwoo Recreation Area, where hiking was but one of the many joys he experienced alongside beloved family and friends. He loved pheasant hunting with his dog, Scout, and relished quiet moments fishing, especially fly fishing alongside his father, where the whispers of the water and the thrill of the catch forged deeper bonds. Cameron embraced the wonders of nature and his passion for the great outdoors was infectious. He enjoyed hunting elk, deer, and antelope across the rugged beauty of Wyoming. Snowboarding with Erin and friends added another layer of excitement to his adventurous spirit. Cameron and Erin loved traveling together to so many places. Together they painted their world with love and laughter. Cameron adored spending time with Erin, whether it was snowboarding down the slopes, hiking the scenic trails, or simply enjoying each other’s company in quiet moments. They were partners in life, and their bond was a testament to enduring love.

His vibrant personality was a blend of kindness, intelligence, and strength; he was a man with a warm smile, ever ready for an interesting conversation or for a spontaneous adventure. Those who were fortunate enough to know him will remember his joyful disposition, his talent and interest in many sports. Whether reminiscing with family, or striking up a conversation with anyone, he had an unparalleled gift for making people feel welcome and cherished. He was more than a friend; he was a confidant, a mentor, and someone who helped others see the beauty in life’s little moments. He had a love of playing all types of games with his family and friends. He enjoyed trying new recipes and cooking, especially all types of spicy foods, he had the ability to tolerate and enjoy the hottest flavors.

Cameron is survived by his devoted wife, Erin Elkin; his parents, John and Ailene Elkin; his brother, Kevin Elkin; his mother-in-law, Julie Toman; his uncle and aunt, Harry and Sherri Elkin; his uncle’s Clinton Bugg and Jeff Nucey; uncle and aunt, Paul and Cindy Berry; great-uncle-and-aunt, Clifford and Mary Madison; great aunt, Barbara Cast; numerous cousins and lifelong friends each touched by his love, kindness and warmth.

He joins the beloved family members who have departed; grandparents, Harry and Betty Elkin (Marakis); grandparents, Jim and Doris Bugg (Foote); aunt, Gerrie Perry (Elkin). While their absence is deeply felt, their spirts live on as guardians of Cameron’s legacy.

Cameron James Elkin was a wonderful baby, child, teenager, and adult, he was a pleasure to raise and be with as he became a remarkable man. His laughter, kindness and passion for life transcended everyday moments and cultivated bonds that will endure eternally. He filled our lives with laughter, joy and fun. His life was a tapestry woven from love, adventure, and laughter, and while we mourn his passing, we celebrate the vibrant spirt he radiated and the indelible marks he left on our hearts.

DEAR CAMERON, YOU WILL BE PROFOUNDLY MISSED AND NEVER FORGOTTEN.

Please join us for an informal Celebration of Life on Saturday June 14, 2025, at the Expedition Island Pavillion in Green River Wyoming from 1 to 9 p.m. The family will have food provided and refreshments will be available. A deejay will be providing music. Please come celebrate Cameron’s life and share your memories.

The family respectfully request donations be made in Camerons memory to Cheyenne or Green River Wyoming Animal Shelter or Humane Society; Cameron loved all animals, especially his beloved dogs.

Please also plant a tree or something and as it grows and thrives to remember Cameron.

In the gentle shadows of sadness that accompany his passing, we take solace in the vibrant memory of Cameron—an individual whose love and laughter painted the canvas of countless lives, whose spirit of adventure ignited inspiration in others, and whose legacy will forever resonate in the hearts of those he left behind. As we remember Cameron James Elkin, we celebrate a life so well-lived, a spirit so brightly shone, and a love that will remain everlasting.

Gloria Jean Fuller: 1945 – 2025

Gloria spent her entire life serving those she loved and dedicating her time caring for her family. She was filled with compassion, which she expressed to others genuinely. She was a diamond in the lord’s setting. Although humble, she was a woman of tremendous personality and strength.

Gloria was known for her quick wit and sense of humor. She loved practical jokes, laughing, and participating in fun at any moment. She never held back from her infectious laughter, she was also very tender in her interactions with others.

The lord Jesus and faith in him was very important to Gloria. She knew from a very young age that he was the center of it all and she exemplified Him beautifully.

Born on December 7, 1945, in Kirksville, Missouri, Gloria lived life to the fullest until her passing on March 9 in Casper, Wyoming. Her legacy will continue to live on through the lives that she touched and the family she loved.

Those who have passed on and preceded her are her beloved husband, Clyde Fuller; her loving mother, Iona Potter; and her father, Pete Potter; her sisters: Lois Mulanix, Louise Gates, Bonnie Thompson, Lorene Massey, Ioda Featheringill; her brothers: Pete Potter, Lawrence Potter, Jim Potter, and Danny Potter.

Those who remain here are daughters, Angie Hoven (curt); and Stephanie Fuller; granddaughter, Rachael Hoven; brother, Donald Potter and wife, Arlene. Also surviving are many beloved and cherished, nieces and nephews as well as a stepson, two stepdaughters, and several step-grandchildren.

On April 16, 1976, Gloria married Clyde Fuller, it was a marriage that stood the test of time.

Gloria will be deeply and desperately missed. She was truly one of a kind. She was no stranger to the storms of life, but she continued to let the light shine through. Although grief-stricken, comfort comes from knowing her love of the Lord and from those that she so deeply touched.

Celebration of Gloria’s life will be held April 16, 2025 at Bustards funeral home at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations, may be made, in her memory to National Jewish or Casper Humane Society

Please join the family for a self pay luncheon at Pizza Ranch after graveside services.

Gary Lee Hawkins: 1945 – 2025

Gary Lee Hawkins was born to a military family in San Diego, California January 6, 1945 but moved to Elk Basin then to Casper as a young child. After a fun-filled high school career, he graduated from NCHS in 1964.

Gary and Jodie Major (NCHS 1965) were married in Sheridan in 1965 with two witnesses including John Brouilette and the church janitor. (There is a story there!) They relocated to Billings, Montana, where their daughter, Susan, was born.

In early 1967, the family of three, followed Gary’s parents (Jim and Ona) to Long Beach, California, their permanent home. They took great delight in visiting Jodie’s relatives in Casper in their brand new, hot sports car with cool California plates!

Gary, being Wyoming raised, was a career oil field worker, retiring from an oil patch in Beverly Hills.

Susan and her husband have three sons who were Gary’s pride and joy! All baseball players in school and Gary traded his cowboy hat for baseball caps for whichever team the kids’ played on.

Gary is survived by Jodie, Susan (Tony), A.J. Pavlovsky, Justin Pavlovsky, Chase Pavlovsky; sister-in-law, Karen Major (Steve); brother-in -law, Joe Major (Cheryl); his cousin, Rick Holder.

There will be a Celebration of Life in April in California.

Jimmie Lee Holladay: 1933 – 2025

Jimmie Lee Holladay, known by most as Doc, was born in Lawrence, Kansas to James Holladay and Merle Blaylock. Jimmie was raised on a farm and enjoyed playing football as a young man. Right after graduation he joined the Navy on Sept. 12, 1951 and served until September 9, 1955. He earned two medals in the Navy; one for Good Conduct and the National Defense Service Medal. After the navy, he went to Washburn University In Topeka Kansas,

Jimmie loved all things cowboy, thus the nickname Doc. He enjoyed rodeos and reading every Louis L’Amour books ever written; and he loved cowboy boots with a passion. Jimmie also loved computers and had a long career with SDC/Unisys, where he was a systems analyst, He met his wife Sharon in California and they married in 1973. They moved to Casper, Wyoming in 1977 and Jimmie went to work for family at RDM trucking, and then later at Reed Transportation.

Jimmie is survived by his wife, Sharon; and daughter, Brenda Hurless (Rock); his grandson, Justin Hurless and wife, Jazzmin; and granddaughters: Kaiya, Harbor and Bayleigh; grandson, Jimmie and his wife, Kaycee; and daughter, Brynlee,

Jimmie had three other children from a previous marriage: Holly Guzzardi (Tom) of Bradenton, Florida; Gary Holladay of Los Alamos, New Mexico; and Laurel Davis of Silverhill, Alabama. Grandchildren: Anne Marie Lutz(lan Lutz) and Julie Elizabeth Williams (Chad Williams); great grandchildren, Louis Lutz, and Harper Williams; one brother, Gary Holladay, of Lawrence, Kansas; and one sister, Barbara Rohde of Geneva, Illinois.

Jimmie loved his family and loved children and loved dogs. He was particularly fond of Shih-Tzus’s and if there was a movie with a dog in it, you most likely would see tears in his eyes. He loved food and it is fitting that his favorite meal was ham and beans and cornbread, albeit he thought you had to have cottage cheese all over it. His big smile will be missed by all.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Central Wyoming Hospice.

Joyce Elizabeth Rogers: 1929 – 2025

Joyce Elizabeth Rogers passed in Casper, Wyoming, on March 12, 2025. She was 96 years old. No services are planned at this time.

Joyce was a deeply caring person, especially when it came to family.

She could see things others could not. She was a skilled artist and a prolific painter and quilter. Joyce received many awards for her art and was an honored artist at the Nicolaysen Museum in April 2017. When she could no longer paint, she stitched masks for people during Covid and knitted caps for children in need. Her hands were rarely idle. Joyce loved baking bread, her gardens, quilting and old country music. She cared more about making art than housekeeping.

She was born Feb., 10, 1929, to Minerva and Conrad Stone in a sod house at Flagler, Colorado. She had a brother Lyle, and two sisters, Dorothy and Donna.

On the family farm the field work was done with horses, and it was in helping her dad farming that she developed her life-long love of horses. “When one works, we all work, ”she often said, recalling her growing up on the dry plains of eastern Colorado during the depression.

Books were her first friends and she never ended her quest for knowledge. She could be found hiding in the barn sneaking a read. She was not allowed to take a book while herding sheep! Her dad read to the kids every night by kerosene lantern.

After graduating from high school at Flagler, she attended Colorado State Teachers College in Greeley for a year. On Aug. 21, 1948, Joyce married Virgil Lester Rogers at Flagler. The couple then moved to Rolla, Missouri. where Vigil attended the Missouri School of Mines, and where their first child, Ken, was born.

In the early 1950s, they moved to Hebron, North Dakota, where Sally and Virginia were born, and the family stayed for many years. Later she lived briefly in Belfield, North Dakota, Belle Fourche, South Dakota and, again, in Hebron. Virgil died in 1984. She eventually moved to Aurora, Colorado, and finally to Casper, where her two daughters made their homes. Joyce made wonderful friends everywhere she lived.

Joyce is survived by her children: Ken, Sally and Virginia; a grandson, Keith; and many nieces and nephews.