Obituaries: Burnham; King; Root

David Earl Stuart Burnham: 1965 – 2025

David Earl Stuart Burnham was born April 6, 1965 in Casper, Wyoming and passed on February 9, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona.

In his early years David loved skateboarding, biking and anything where he could show off his daredevil spirit. David spent many hours riding his bike all over Casper and finding ways to push the limit. He was a self taught mechanic and could fix almost anything. He loved skateboarding so much, he broke the same arm seven times, but it never stopped him from getting back on it. One of the seven times, he was still in the cast and took his skateboard down Casper Mountain Road. Needless to say, he had to get his arm reset and a new cast put on.

Many of his summers as a boy were spent with family at Alcova Lake and the Big Horn Mountains camping, fishing, and exploring. David was an avid Mopar fan. He loved the look and sound of any and all Dodge hot rods, but the Challenger was probably his favorite. The sound of a hemi was like music to him.

He attended Evansville Elementary, Paradise Valley Elementary, CY Junior High and graduated from NCHS in 1983. He moved to Phoenix, Arizona in the late 80’s and formed his towing company. It was a successful venture for many years.

David is preceded in death by his grandparents, Thomas G. and Genevieve Paull; mother, Patricia Lovelace; and his niece, Catherine Sweigart.

David is survived by the mother of his children, Wendy Baumann; children: Nathan (Julie) of Texas, Jacquie, of Arizona , Ceirra (Kreymer) of Lander, Wyoming, and Delane (Ashley) of Lexington, North Carolina; his dad, Jack Lovelace of McMinnville, Oregon; his sister, Celeste Landry of Milton, Washington; sister, Casey Hanson-Baruth (Kerry) of Evansville, Wyoming; his uncle, Mike Paull (Jeri) of Amity, Oregon; 10 grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

David chose a life on his own terms and though we will never understand many of those choices, we will always love him.

“Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you.” Ephesians 4:32

May he finally be resting with our lord.

A memorial service and internment at Highland Cemetery will be held in July in Casper, Wyoming.

Melton Lewis King: 1950 – 2025

Melton Lewis King, affectionately known as Mike, Papa, and Dad, passed away peacefully at home on February 10, 2025 in Casper, Wyoming. Born on January 20, 1950 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, he lived a life marked by dedication, hard work, and a passion for the outdoors.

Mike was a devoted family man who cherished his role as husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Roberta (Bert) King who he was happily married to for 30 years; and children: Sharlene King Johnson, Jason Reigert-King, Shawn Reigert-King, Shane King, Luke King, and Monte King. His legacy continues through his 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

Mike is also remembered by his stepchildren, Penny Vroman, Texas; Brandy and Ken Raby, Arkansas; and Micah and Autumn Vroman. Mike accepted and treated them as his own. Step-grandchildren are: Jaden, Dacey, Jordan and Keeley Vroman, Wyoming; Paetra and Kira Vroman-Lucas, Texas; Peter and Eli Raby, Arkansas. Mike is also survived by siblings: Lealda (Leedy), Ike, Dugan, Jeff, and Patty.

Throughout his life, Mike was known for his unwavering work ethic and unyielding spirit. He possessed a great love for hunting and a particular fondness for dancing to country music, camping in the mountains, riding four-wheelers, and snowmobiling, which all brought him immense joy. These passions were more than mere hobbies; they were integral parts of who he was.

Mike is predeceased by his beloved daughter, Kristal Snook; and several siblings: Carl, Frank, Lenore (Tiny), Chestine (Vonnie), and Ty. The absence is deep, yet their memories live on in the hearts of those who loved him.

Mike had expressed his wishes for his cremated remains to be placed in the serene landscapes he cherished most, with a request to have his remains buried/spread alongside his beloved dog, Queenie. This final resting place reflects the profound connection he had with nature; a true testament to his character and the life he led. Mike was a very unique man in his own kind of way, who over the years blossomed to be Jaden’s Papa.

The family invites all who knew Mike to remember him for his kindness, strength, and the laughter he brought into their lives. His legacy will endure through the stories shared, the lessons taught, and the love that will forever resonate among those he has left behind.

