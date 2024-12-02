Obituaries: Brown; Cornett; Hill; Ramsey

Larry Keith Brown: 1959 – 2024

Larry Keith Brown, 65, of Casper, Wyoming went to be with his lord and savior on Saturday, November 23, 2024. He was born July 17, 1959, at the hospital in Dugway Proving Grounds in Utah. He was the second child to the late Walter Brown and Velma Warren Brown. Larry moved to Casper, Wyoming from Bellingham, Massachusetts after COVID changed the whole world.

He was an active member of College Heights Baptist Church in Casper where he loved worshipping and fellowshipping with his church family. At Wednesday services, he always wore a goofy cowboy hat when the church met in the park during summer months. He was also an active member of the East Campus Gideons group and could be seen passing out new testaments at the mall. He also enjoyed traveling in his RV and loved visiting family and friends. He never met a stranger and loved talking.

As a child, Larry moved a lot, as his father was in the United States Army, leaving behind friends in every location. He graduated from Fayetteville High School in Fayetteville, Arkansas in 1977 where he studied electronics at the West Campus Trade School and won first prize in a state electronics competition. Larry then graduated from the University of Arkansas in 1985 with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and would then spend the next 40 years working as a principal software engineer, working most recently for Schneider Electric for the last 10 years, not including several years before that with Foxboro Instruments before Schneider acquired that company. His career also included time with other companies such as EG&G, Boeing, and Fisher Controls. As an engineer, Larry traveled the globe attending electrical conventions and standards committee meetings. While working for Schneider/Foxboro/Fisher, he was awarded at least 17 patents on electronic devices and systems.

Larry was preceded in death by his father, Walter Brown; paternal grandparents, Frank and Clara Armstrong Brown; and maternal grandparents, Elliot and Nona Blake Warren. He is survived by his mother, Velma Warren Brown of Burlington, Wisconsin; and siblings: Mary Ellen Goff of Casper, Wyoming, Alan Brown (Tammy) of Burlington, Wisconsin, and Kathy Brown (Randy) of Belton, Texas; also,several nieces and nephews: Rachel Goff, Lydia Goff, Sarah Bennett (Johnathan), Spencer Brown, Brittany Douglas, Lindsey Brown (fiancé, Mason Kelley), and Leslie Brown; one great nephew, Nicodemus; and one great niece, Bella.

A memorial service will be held on January 11, 2025, at 10 a.m. at the College Heights Baptist Church in Casper, Wyoming. Burial will be at the Oakland Cemetery in Fayetteville, Arkansas at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Gideons at Casper East Camp, P.O. Box 263, Casper, WY 82602.

Lanora Jean Cornett: 1945 – 2024

Longtime Casper resident, Lanora Jean Cornett, 79, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, November 20, 2024.

Lanora was born to Lillie Hanke and Elmer Griffith on October 24, 1945 in Chadron, Nebraska. She found love at a young age and married Marvin Cornett September 21, 1963. They spent 52 years loving each other before Marvin’s passing in 2016.

Lanora had many God-given gifts; one of her greatest was her ability to adorn her loved ones and friends with handcrafted garments as a seamstress. She certainly made the mannequins into models for the many years she worked at Hancock Fabrics.

A common thread throughout her life was her great capacity as a caretaker. She showed this time and again from nursing for most of her young adult life, to caring for her mother as she aged, to giving up her career to take care of her husband full-time in the final years of his life.

Lanora’s work ethic was not for the faint of heart. She managed a personal career, doing the books for Marvin’s electrical business and raising their 2 children, Cindy and Wade. She enjoyed the relentless work of throwing freight when she ran the stockroom at K-Mart and again in her years at Hancock Fabrics. She may have been short in stature but that certainly didn’t measure her might. She prided herself on a job done well.

She never desired to be mourned over. So, we will live on fiercely in her memory.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Lillie and Elmer Griffith; her husband, Marvin Cornett; her brother, Carl Griffith; sisters: Barbara Foushee, Alydia Headings, Genevive “Jenny” Moore and Ida Simmons; cousin, Jennifer Griffith.

She is survived by her brother, Elmer-Ray Griffith (Lou); niece, Tonya Long ( Samuel); nephew, Curtis “Buck Shot” Griffith; daughter, Cindy Cornett-Christian (Scott); son, Wade Cornett (Amanda); grandsons, Devan Des’Hotel, Trent Cornett, Shawn Cornett and Jon Bittleston (Aubrey) ; granddaughters, Kiley Des’Hotel and Shelby Gonzalez (Adan); great-granddaughters, LonaRae Kight and Azaylaa Gonzalez; great-grandsons: Ace Gonzalez, Bridger Bittleston and Brooks Bittleston; cousins: Larry Griffith (Becky), Belinda “Bindy” Stiles (Andrew), Marcus Griffith (Sabrina); great-nieces-and-nephews, Sara, Gabe and Faith; and their grandchildren, Payton and Ava; and many other nieces, nephews and cousins.

Traditional services will not be had. At her request, her ashes will be spread somewhere incredibly peaceful and close to her husband’s ashes.

Cody Charles Hill: 1993 – 2024

Cody Charles Hill, age 30, passed away at his home in Ranchester, Wyoming, on November 25, 2024. Born on Christmas Day in 1993, in Casper, Wyoming, Cody was the beloved son of Christine and Carl Hill.

Cody’s early years were spent in Casper, where he attended Park Elementary School, Centennial Junior High, and Kelly Walsh High School. After graduating early in 2012, he began his career as a welder at Fab Tech, quickly rising through the ranks. By the age of 20, Cody had become a shop foreman, earning every welding certification possible and earning admiration for his brilliance in the trade. A highly skilled craftsman, Cody loved sharing his knowledge, mentoring those he worked with, and inspiring others to excel.

Cody’s second great passion was the outdoors, which shaped every aspect of his life. An avid hunter, fisherman, and mushroom and shed hunter, he was also a talented artisan, creating stunning antler art, furniture, and handcrafted arrowheads. His adventures were always shared with his cherished dogs, Teeka, and Goose. Teeka, “Daddy’s little princess” rarely left his side, a constant companion on his journeys through Wyoming’s wild beauty.

Cody found the love of his life, Logan, during middle school at Centennial Junior High. Though their love story took years to blossom, they fell deeply in love in 2016, building a beautiful family with their two sons, Cayden, and Terry. Cody and Logan were married on May 18, 2024, surrounded by their boys. Cody’s love for Logan and his boys will shine for eternity. Together, they shared a life centered on love, adventure, and an unshakable bond. Cody chose his kind of woman. One that is strong, beautiful, and shared his love of all things outdoors. Their unconditional love for one another was something to behold and will last a lifetime.

Though Cody battled with alcohol addiction and mental health, he refused to let these struggles define him. Instead, he poured his heart into helping others, becoming a source of strength, support, and hope for those fighting similar battles. His compassion, selflessness and infectious smile left a lasting impact on everyone he met. Cody will not be remembered for how he left this world, but for the joy he brought, the love he shared and the lives he touched.

Cody is survived by his devoted wife, Logan, and their two sons, Cayden and Terry; his mother, Mary “Christine” McCrary Hill; his father, Carl Hill (Colbi Maddox); his grandparents, Mary Clayton of Westlake, Louisiana, and Roland and Nancy McCrary of Casper, Wyoming; and numerous family members and friends who will forever hold him in their hearts.

Cody’s light will shine on through his family and the countless memories he created. He will be deeply missed but forever remembered for his love, talent, and the legacy he left behind. Please respect our privacy as a family, we would love to hear all of your stories, see all your pictures and laugh along side you. If you are unable to come to the Celebration of Life then please send these to us directly. We would not like social media involved at this time.

Cody’s Celebration of Life will be held on December 7, 2024, at the Gaslight Social from 2 to 4 p.m. The family invites all that knew him to attend and share your experiences with Cody and the grace and laughter that he gave to their lives. Please feel free to join us in wearing teal to bring awareness to addiction.

In lieu of flowers, donations to help Logan and the boys through this transition can be made in Cody’s honor to a fund established in Logan Hill’s name at First Interstate Bank.

Steven Michel Ramsey: 1955 – 2024

Steven M. (Steve) Ramsey 69, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away Nov. 23, 2024, in Casper, Wyoming.

Steve was born in Torrington, Wyoming to Bud and Kay Ramsey on July 30, 1955. He attended school in Torrington, Wyoming and graduated in 1973. He was an auto mechanic and was a service manager at Greiner when he retired.

He is survived by his longtime girlfriend, Michelle Kirby, Casper, Wyoming; his brother, Rodney of Casper; his sister, Sabrina of Torrington, Wyoming; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held in Torrington, Wyoming. Date and time will be announced.