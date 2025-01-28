Obituaries: Berk; Carr; Curtis; Lupton; Pearson; Russell; Thomas

Judy Ann Berk: 1948 – 2025

Judy Ann Berk, 76, a former Worland resident, passed away peacefully on January 23, 2025, at the home of her daughter, Amber, in Casper, Wyoming, following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Judy was born on January 24, 1948, in Lovell, Wyoming, the fourth of five children born to Archie Lavernon and Hattie Addie (Tanner) Middleton.

She began her career working at Big Horn Market before moving to Crown, where she worked from 1980 until her retirement in 2010. Judy had a zest for life, with a special love for her Dew (Mountain Dew), which she enjoyed until her final days. She was a fan of TV shows like Chicago Fire and Naked and Afraid and also had a passion for activities such as bingo, darts, trapping, fishing, and riding her side by side. She loved her baked potatoes loaded with butter, tacos from Ranchito, twists from Brass Plum and the thrill of the slot machines and scratch-offs. Judy also developed a new fondness for live hockey games.

In her later years, Judy moved to Florida to be closer to Tina for several years before recently returning to Casper to live closer to her other daughters, Amber and Lisa.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents; her grandson, Jacob Fyffe; great-grandson, Gage Fyffe; and her siblings: Vernon, Robert “Bob,” and Tom Middleton, and Elizabeth Thorp.

She is survived by her children: Tina Brazelton of Clearwater, Florida, Lisa (Calvin) Alvarado of Casper, Wyoming, Sean (Billie) Brazelton of Worland, Wyoming, and Amber (Joshua) Bear of Casper; brother-in-law, Wayne Thorp of Kent, Washington, grandchildren: Derek Fyffe, Cortni (Edwin) Saenz, Corbin (Kayla) Alvarado, Cassidy Alvarado (Logan Wood), Mathew (Stephanie) Hoffman, Brooke (Tyler) Stradt, Braydon Brazelton, Dalen Brazelton (Courtney Ostermiller), Ryan Brazelton, Robert (Paige) Bridges, Dominique Romero, Taysha Underwood (Nathan Kern), Sean Brazelton Jr., Daylan Bear, Joshua Bear and Aanekyn Brazelton; along with 16 great-grandchildren, and one on the way.

A celebration of life was held Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at the Bryant Funeral Home Chapel. Memorial donations may be made to Olivia Caldwell Foundation and sent to 419 South Washington Street, Suite 201, Casper, Wyoming 82601.

Alan Lance Carr: 1940 – 2025

Alan Lance Carr was born December 12, 1940, to parents Joseph T. Carr and Lillian A (Roth) Carr. He passed away January 24, 2025, in his home.

Alan was the third child out of four, with older sister Patricia, older brother Jerry and younger brother Thomas. Alan grew up in Casper and graduated from Natrona County High School in 1959.

He married Mary Cook and together they had sons, Benjamin and Robert. They later divorced. Alan moved to Northern California where he married Sandy DesJardine and welcomed his third son, Dylan. After their divorce, Alan returned to Casper, where he met and married Norma Jean Buckley. They were together until her death in 2019.

Alan was accomplished at many different occupations: Volkswagen mechanic, having owned his own business, Imports Motors. He owned heavy equipment and was active in dirt work and road building in California. He also built his own home while living in California.

Alan is survived by his sons: Benjamin (Cathi) of Casper, Robert (Kelly) of Casper and Dylan (Holly) of California; his grandchildren: Robert, Tyler, Kacy, Clayton, Ashlee and Zach; great-grandchildren: Gunner and Raylin; his brother, Thomas, of Casper; several nieces and nephews; and family friends that he held in his heart.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents; parents; sister, Patricia; brother, Jerry; and wife, Norma Jean.

Cremation has taken place, and services will be held at a later date.

Brian Robert Curtis: 1989 – 2025

Brian, a person of compassion and deep thought, passed away on January 21, 2025, at the age of 35. He was born on August 17, 1989 to Robert and Dana Curtis at Homestead Air Force Base, Florida. He attended schools in Colorado Springs, Colorado and Casper, Wyoming, graduating from Natrona County High School in 2008. As a student he enjoyed participating in sports and wrestled, played baseball, basketball, and football.

His wanderlust found him driving to all corners of the country working odd jobs, meeting interesting people, and having amazing adventures. He landed in Montana and spent the last years there, loving the mountains, people, and his job.

Brian was a quiet observer of the world around him, and he could always be found carrying a book. He had a keen interest in history, politics, and religion. His thoughtful nature will be deeply missed.

He will be remembered by those closest to him for his amazing kindness, love of reading, and passion for and love of God.

Brian was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Chuck and Jeanne Curtis; maternal grandmother, Sharon Taylor; and a beloved aunt, Kathryn Curtis. He is survived by his parents; sisters, Megan (Steven) Boomgarden and Erin (Ian) Moffett; nieces, Caylee Boomgarden and Nova Moffett; nephews, Brayden and Ethan Boomgarden; grandfather, David Taylor; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins who cherish the memories of Brian’s faith, kindness, and sense of adventure.

A funeral mass will be held for Brian on Saturday, February 8th at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Casper at 11 a.m. followed immediately by a Celebration of Life and reception in the church basement. We would welcome you to join us for one or both services.

David Earl Lupton: 1939 – 2025

David Earl Lupton, 85, passed away January 24, 2025 after a long illness. He was born on September 1, 1939, in Detroit, Michigan to Lawrence Lupton & Beulah Llavon (Burns) Lupton. He was the first of five children. David graduated from Columbian High School of Tiffin, Ohio in 1957. Soon after, he joined the United States Air Force. On October 15, 1960, David was married to Maria Carmen Maeso Agudo, who he had met and fell in love with while he was stationed in Seville, Spain. They had three children: Julia Marie, David Allan, and Jacqueline Ann.

David spent his time in the United States Air Force as a radio maintenance repairman, and later, as a recruiter. His military assignments included Moron AB of Seville, Spain (where he met his wife and two of his children were born), Keesler AFB of Biloxi, Mississippi, Hamilton AFB of Petaluma, California (where his third child was born), Butzbach, West Germany, Forbes AFB of Topeka, Kansas, served one year at Bien Hoa AB of Saigon, Vietnam, during the Vietnam War, then went on to Ellington AFB in Houston, Texas, and finally as a United States Air Force Recruiter in northern Ohio.

As a recruiter, he had earned at least three regional awards for high enlistment rates. David retired from the USAF in 1977, after more than 20 years of service. He then moved his family to Casper, Wyoming, to work for the former Wyoming Central Aeroways at Casper Airport. Afterwards, he operated the Dollar Rent-a-Car franchise for Casper, Wyoming. His last workplace was running the Casper Ryder Truck Rental franchise located in front of the former Hilton Hotel for many years before finally deciding to retire in earnest. After retirement, he and Maria spent more time on the road, seeing the country and living the life of snowbirds, than they did at their home in Casper. Dave enjoyed spending time with family, camping, fishing, following football and baseball, making new friends and revisiting many old friends, road trips, watching trains go by, taking cruises, and discussing politics.

David was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Maria; his parents, two siblings, Jerry and Keith, and one grandson, Tyler. He is survived by his three children: Julia Townsend (Jet) of Casper, David (Royce) of Chandler, Arizona, and Jacqueline Dent (Ted) of Cape Coral, Florida; his six grandchildren: Cassandra (Scott), Sara (Tom), Derek (Katherine), Kaylin (Seth), Marissa (Sean), and Lillian (Daniel); eight great-grandchildren: Carmen, Hollie, Jonah, Kari, Charlotte, Atlas, Jayden, and Aurora. He is also survived by his two sisters, Judy Kay Wall of Columbus, Ohio and Lois Llavon Fey (Paul) of Tiffin, Ohio; plus numerous nieces and nephews.

David requested cremation and wished to be placed next to his beloved wife at the Casper Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery. His pacemaker will be donated to MU’s College of Veterinary Medicine in the hope of prolonging the life of “man’s best friend.” At his interment, he will receive full Military honors. A memorial service and interment are planned at the Casper Oregon Trail Veterans’ Cemetery chapel on Feb. 12 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, David’s family would appreciate contributions to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Children’s Hospital of Colorado.

Phyllis Gorgia Pearson: 1937 – 2025

Phyllis Georgia Pearson, born on February 22, 1937, in Adeline, Illinois, passed away on January 26, 2025, in Casper, Wyoming. She had made her home in Rock River for many years. A beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Phyllis dedicated her life to her family and community, leaving behind a legacy of love and kindness.

Phyllis married Leo L. Pearson in 1953, and together they created a loving home filled with laughter and joy. They moved to Arizona during Leo’s service in the Navy before settling in Wyoming in 1980. Leo, her soulmate, passed away in 2012, but Phyllis remained resilient, continuing to work as a mail carrier for the USPS until her retirement in August 2024 at the age of 87. Throughout her varied career as a bus driver, custodian, and mail carrier, she exemplified hard work and commitment.

Phyllis found immense joy in entertaining guests and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who were her pride and joy. She was known for her warm heart, kindness, and love for gathering family and friends on her back porch. Her daughters, Pam Stamps (Travis) and Deborah Carlson (Robert), along with her grandchildren —Wade Cormican (Trisha), Catherine Carlson (Clinton), and Austin Carlson (Shelby) — and four great-grandchildren, will carry her memory forward.

A long-time member of the First Baptist Church of Rock River, Phyllis’s faith and community spirit were integral to her life. She was the backbone of her family, brightening the lives of those around her with her unwavering support and warm embrace.

Phyllis will be dearly missed by all who knew her, but her legacy of love and warmth will continue to inspire her family and friends for generations to come.

Timothy Oxford Russell: 1954 – 2025

Timothy Oxford Russell, born on May 2, 1954, in Killeen, Texas, passed away peacefully on January 24, 2025, in Casper, Wyoming, where he had made his home.

Timothy was a beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, and grandfather who touched the lives of many with his kindness, wisdom, and unwavering love for his family.

He is survived by his devoted wife, just short of 36 years, Laurie Russell; his sister, Sally Russell, and her son, Simon; his son, Cody Russell, and wife, Kaitlyn, along with their three children, Wesson, Zerik, and Autumn; his daughter, Chelsea, and her partner, Brent; and his son, Hail Russell and his partner, Amber.

Timothy was preceded in death by his loving parents, Thomas and Sue Russell.

A passionate motorcycle enthusiast, Tim spent countless hours on the open road, finding freedom and joy in the roar of the engine. He also had a rewarding career as a truck driver, where he built lasting friendships and traveled far and wide, always with a sense of purpose and pride in his work.

But it wasn’t just on the road where Tim thrived. At home, he was known for his love of cooking, often preparing meals for his family and friends with a generosity that reflected his kind heart. Whether it was a special family recipe or just a meal made with love, he made sure no one ever left his table hungry.

A devoted companion to his dogs, Tim had a special bond with his four-legged friends, who brought him comfort, joy, and loyalty through the years.

His warmth and presence will forever be missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

A memorial service to celebrate Timothy’s life will be held in Casper, Wyoming, at a date to be announced. His family extends their gratitude for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time.

Phillip Thomas: 1967 – 2025

Phillip Dwayne Lee Thomas, 57, was born on October 4, 1967, in Deadwood, South Dakota, and passed away on January 24, 2025, in Casper, Wyoming at Wyoming Medical Center. He spent most of his life in Casper.

Phillip was preceded in death by his father, Roger Lee Thomas; two brothers, Carson and Samuel; and both maternal and paternal grandparents. He is survived by his mother, Michelle Hannis; his siblings: Jared, Kurtiss, Victoria, Samantha (Brad), and Mathew; and chosen family of Jeri Jewell, Leslie Jewell and Josh Kravik (Nichole). Phillip was a loving uncle to his nieces and nephews: Christopher, Karen, Gunner, Zaven, Jerzie, Xander, Braydon, Cashus, Justice, Fallyn, Jackson, and Kyler.

Phillip graduated from Woods School in 1988, a significant accomplishment at a time when it was uncommon for individuals with special needs to earn their diploma. Phillip was an athlete and a proud member of the Special Olympics for most of his adult life, including skiing, bicycling, as well as weightlifting and swimming.

Phillip was outgoing and friendly, never afraid to laugh so hard that tears would flow. He enjoyed lending a hand to help with projects and had a special love for babies and chickens. He also had a passion for John Deere tractors and construction equipment, often taking things apart just to put them back together again.

A funeral service will be held at Bustard’s Funeral Home on Saturday, February 1, at 2 p.m. There will be an hour for viewing him prior to the service. Reception to immediately follow at RCR Inspirations, 1236 E. Burlington Ave.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation to your area Special Olympics or a charity or your choice.