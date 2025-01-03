Obituaries: Bailey; Hamar; Hutchison; Malson; Schaub; Scott; Spackman

Timothy Calvin Bailey: 1954 – 2024

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Timothy Calvin Bailey, 70, of Casper, Wyoming, on December 28, 2024.

Tim was born August 18, 1954, in El Dorado, Kansas to William and Patricia (McDaniels) Bailey. His family later moved to Cody, Wyoming where he graduated from Cody High School in 1972. In 1974, Tim met Nancy McMillan, and they married on June 1, 1975. His employment with CE Natco brought them to Casper, Wyoming in 1979. He later worked for HTI as well as OGP, which was eventually bought out by Sivalls, Inc. Tim was employed as a Branch Manager for Sivalls Inc, handling the manufacturing and sales of Oil & Gas production equipment. His work gave him the opportunity to travel to Russia, Columbia, Canada and Taiwan as well as all across the United States, which he greatly enjoyed. He was recently recognized by Sivalls, Inc. for reaching his 40-year employment milestone.

Tim meant a lot of things to many people. He was a member of Mount Hope Lutheran Church and enjoyed singing hymns and listening to the sermons of Rev. Preus. He also enjoyed weekly Bible studies with his friends. He was a true jack of all trades with a little bit of expertise in just about everything: plumbing, electrical work, auto mechanics and landscaping. There were few things he couldn’t get done with either skill or with his ingenuity.

Tim was a devoted grandpa who loved spending time with his two grandkids. He instigated numerous water balloon fights and Nerf gun wars. He played countless games of hide-and-seek and always finished up the fun with a quick trip to get ice cream. He loved to attend soccer games, basketball games, track meets and Christmas plays. Whatever activity they were involved in, he would be there. He will be deeply missed.

Tim is survived by his wife, Nancy Bailey; his daughter, Codie (Ryan) Nelson and grandchildren, London and Isaac; and his son, Atticus Bailey. He is also survived by his siblings: Tom (Pam) Bailey of Wichita, Kansas; Terri (Bill) Daniels of Cheyenne, Wyoming; David Bailey of Scottsdale, Arizona; Laura Bailey of Billings, Montana; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Patricia Bailey.

There will be a private memorial service for family held at a later date.

Frank Neil Hamar: 1935 – 2024

Frank Neil Hamar, 89, passed away peacefully on December 31, 2024, at Central Wyoming Hospice after a courageous battle with cancer.

Frank was born on May 25, 1935, to Nan Leona (Storey) and Roy Hamar. He was one of eight children, with seven born in the family home.

In 1957, Frank was drafted into the Army, where he served as a tank mechanic in Germany until 1959. Upon his return, he began his career as a locomotive mechanic with Burlington Northern. It was during this time that Frank met the love of his life, Pamela J. Coppedge, at the Wagon Wheel Roller Skating Rink in Mills. Frank proposed to Pam on New Year’s Eve in 1961, and they married in June 1962. Pam often reminisced about their honeymoon, which included an impromptu stop to check on a drilling rig—an early reflection of Frank’s dedication to his work.

Frank dedicated much of his professional career to selling workover drilling rigs while also providing parts and service for them. At one point, he also took on the role of managing the Mack Truck dealership. Later in life, he established his own business, Hamar Sales & Service, continuing to serve customers well into 2024. Frank was a man of integrity, forming lifelong friendships throughout his career with individuals such as Larry Johnston of J&R Well Service (Powell, WY), Dave Schoeneman of Eatmon Well Service (Kimball, NE), and the Rosacker family of CL Well Service (Rawlins, Wyoming).

Family was Frank’s greatest joy. He and Pam had two children, Jeffrey Roy and Kara Joanne, to whom Frank was a devoted father. Despite a demanding career, he never missed a sporting event, piano recital, or school function. He shared his love of mechanics, animals, cars, and motorcycles with Jeff and Kara, instilling life lessons that shaped their lives. He was also a proud grandfather to Hadley and Taylor, always cherishing time spent with them and celebrating their milestones. As a father-in-law to Pam K. Hamar, he was supportive and caring, always ensuring she felt like a beloved member of the family. Frank was also like a father to many of his nieces and nephews, offering them unwavering support, guidance, and love throughout their lives.

Frank and Pam were known for their warm hospitality, hosting large family gatherings for Thanksgiving at their home in Bessemer Bend and Fourth of July picnics on Casper Mountain, complete with homemade fried chicken and ice cream. Frank also gave generously of his time and talents, often helping his brothers build garages, boat lifts, and drill water wells, as well as supporting his sisters in any way possible—always lending a hand where it was needed. He truly embodied the phrase “be your brother’s keeper,” always putting family first and ensuring no one faced challenges alone.

Frank was especially devoted to his in-laws, Joe and Ada Coppedge, and his sister-in-law, Karen (Guy) Cobb. He was always willing to assist them, whether with projects, or simply being there to support them. His kindness and selflessness extended to everyone in Pam’s family, strengthening the bonds that meant so much to him.

Frank’s love of animals was unmatched, and their care was always a priority in his life. While his work took him all over the world, he was happiest at home on the property he and Pam shared in Bessemer Bend. On sunny days, Frank loved taking drives in his convertible, putting the dogs in the back of the truck for trips to the river, or riding his motorcycle to the fish hatchery. These simple joys reflected his deep appreciation for nature, animals, and the beauty of life. When not out enjoying these adventures, he could often be found rocking on the porch, savoring the wildlife and the peacefulness of home.

For many years, Frank and his brothers maintained a cherished tradition of Saturday morning breakfasts at the downtown Casper Village Inn, followed by visits to local car dealerships to admire the latest models. These gatherings were filled with laughter, storytelling, and camaraderie.

Frank is survived by his wife of 62 years, Pam Hamar of Casper; son, Jeff (Pam K.) Hamar of Castle Rock, Colorado; daughter, Kara Hamar of Fort Collins, Colorado; granddaughters, Hadley and Taylor Hamar of Castle Rock, Colorado; sister, Lynda Coyne of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; sister-in-law, Beverly Jean (Glenn) Hamar of Casper; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Nan Hamar; brothers: Curtis (Margery) Hamar, Russell (Mary) Hamar, Max (Ruth) Hamar, and Glenn Hamar; and sisters, Bethel (Bill) Cronin and Ila (Gus) Heitzmann; brother-in-law, Bob (Lynda) Coyne; sister-in-law, Karen (Guy) Cobb.

Frank will be remembered as a man of kindness, integrity, and unwavering dedication to his family and friends. His legacy of love, hard work, and generosity will live on in all who knew him.

A memorial service to celebrate Frank’s life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please support your local animal or veterans’ charity.

Mary Hutchison: 1943 – 2024

Mary Lois Hott- Hutchison passed away on Thursday December 26, 2024, encompassed by her loving family.

Mary was born on October 13, 1943, in Ebensburg, Pennsylvania to Coy and Elizabeth Hott where she was raised with five sisters and three brothers.

Mary was a jack of all trades, kind, compassionate, and loving. She was a respected leader in the LDS church, she served as a primary president and teacher, taught in the nursery, worked with young woman’s groups, studied genealogy, and attended many LDS churches and Temples. She spent many years working as a home health aide, for a realty company, as security at the coal mines, and at Hayden’s Market in Ebensburg. Perhaps the most impressive of those accomplishments is that she was one of the first female underground coal miners in Hanna, WY and is recognized for that by the Hanna Basin Museum in Carbon County. Mary also loved gardening, canning, swimming, fishing, camping, puzzles, yard sales, and reading.

Mary spent much of her time raising her five children and later devoting her life to them, the church, and the love she had for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a wonderful teacher, confidant, and safe place of love and she will be missed greatly.

Mary was preceded in death by her mother and father; her brothers: Bud, Bob, and Freddy; sisters: Sylvia, Betsy, and Eleanor; her grandson, Michael James Eckenrod JR; and many other family members and close friends.

Mary is survived by her sisters, Nancy O’hara (Henry) and Annie Prave (Mark); her five children: William Edward Eckenrod Jr., his wife, Cindy, and children, Kristy and Josh,; Michael James Eckenrod, his wife, Linda and children, Sean and Pamela, David Charles Eckenrod and children Raven and Eric, Carolyn Anne Eckenrod Polk her husband Darrin and children Derek, Liz, Niki, and Ethan, and Julie Lynne Eckenrod Elder her husband Jason and children Alexis and Aubrey. Among numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, and many friends.

Though Mary will be missed deeply by the many people who’s lives she touched and the family members who love her deeply, we will find comfort in the fact that she is rejoicing in love and peace in the kingdom of heaven.

Melva Mae Malson: 1937 – 2024

Melva Mae Malson, 87, of Casper, Wyoming passed away peacefully surrounded by family on December 30, 2024. Melva was born to the parents Melvin and Pearl McNatt, on October 14, 1937, in Midwest, Wyoming.

While growing up in the Salt Creek area, during high school years, she worked at the local movie theatre. On June 24, 1955, Melva married the love of her life, Jimmie Malson, who she met at a local farm dance as a devoted rancher’s wife. Their first years of marriage were in a sheep wagon on the ranch. They preceded to live on the ranch for 25 years raising their three children.

After leaving the ranch, they owned a couple of small businesses; one being M-Bench Water Service and the other J&M Sanitation. Throughout Melva’s life she was a devoted and faithful catholic, who cherished her family deeply creating lastly memories.

She will be remembered for her vibrant spirit dedication to her family, and her passion for life. She went to work for the Walmart store when it opened in the Casper area in 1991. After a brief retirement from Walmart, she went to work for the state. After working for seven years for the State of Wyoming, she retired from the workforce. Melva then stayed home, helping raise great-grandbabies and great-great grandbabies. She also enjoyed hobbies crocheting and embroidering.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie Malson; great-grandson, James Robertson; daughter-in-law, Trudi Malson; parents; sister; and half-brother.

She is survived by children, Debbie Malson and Gary Malson; sister, Sue (Mike) Duncan; 12 grandchildren: Jaimie Robertson, Christina (Dustin) Ewalt, Randall (Angela) Malson, Sara (Conan) Millstein, Amanda (Simon) Lees, Kylee (Josh), Thormahlen, Katrina Malson, Clayton (Danielle) Malson, Cody Tatum, Heather, Tanya, and Jessica Malson; 22 great-grandkids; and four great-great-grandkids; numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, January 11, 2025 at Newcomer Funeral Home. A reception is pending at this time.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Central Wyoming Hospice.

Dawnita R. Schaub: 1966 – 2024

Dawnita Ranee Schaub, 58, of Wheatland, Wyoming passed away on December 27, 2024, in Casper Wyoming. Dawnita was born in Denver, Colorado to Evelyn Noel (Blumer) and Jack Noel on September 7, 1966. Dawnita went to Kelly Walsh High School and then received her GED. She enjoyed working in the restaurant in Wheatland as well as customer relations in other careers. Dawnita loved her husband, Richard Mitchel, her dog, coloring and her friends and family. If you were in her life, you knew exactly how she felt about you, those around her, and her spunk and “bubble space”.

Dawnita is survived by her husband of 20 years, Richard Mitchel of Wheatland, Wyoming; step-son, Richard Lee Mitchel; sister, Tammy Reed (Ron); brothers, Gill Weidner and Tom Noel; nephew, Grason Reed; uncle, David Blumer; as well as other nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her mom, Evelyn Weidner; dad, Gilbert Weidner; father, Jack Noel; sisters, Sherry Noel, Anna Kahl (Weidner), and Sherri Lynn Noel; uncle, Fred Blumer; aunt, Christine Shefferd; sisters, Bonnie and Kathy; and nephew, Jonathan Courson.

Cremation has taken place at Dawnita’s wish and a celebration of life will take place at a later date in Wheatland, Wyoming.

Gae N. Scott: 1956 – 2024

Gae Nell Scott (Benskin), 68, of Casper Wyoming, passed away on December 28, 2024, with her family by her side.

Gae was born in Torrance California to John W. Benskin and Dorothy A. Poor on April 25, 1956. She went to high school at Niles Senior High in Michigan and graduated in 1974. Gae married her sweetheart Gerald (Jerry) Scott on March 22, 1975; they had a daughter Cathy, and a son, Gerald (Jerry Jr.). She had worked inside sales for numerous years and retired in 2009. She was always on the lookout for a new home improvement task for their house. She loved being involved in 4h and FFA with her kids and grandkids. She loved her horses and pigs! She had a knack for crafts in woodworking and metal art, and a recent passion for jewelry making. She loved spoiling the grandkids and the new great grandbaby.

Gae is survived by her husband, Gerald of Casper; daughter, Cathy (Hal) Johnston of Casper; son, Gerald (Sarah) Scott of Casper; her grandchildren: Tristan (Faith) Kutzer of South Carolina, Travon and Callie Peter, Coleman and Bishop Scott, all of Casper; and great-grandchildren, Ezra Kutzer of South Carolina; her sister, Jo Lina Frady (Phill) of Georgia; her brother, Robin Benskin (Susan) of South Carolina; her brother, Neal Benskin of Casper; her brother-in-law, Glenn Olsen; and many nieces and nephews. Gae is preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy A. Poor; her father, John W. Benskin; her sister, Sue Scott (Kenneth); sister, Cinda Olsen; her brother, Patrick Terry; her brother, John Benskin; and brother, Wesley Benskin.

Funeral services will be held at the Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Home on January 7, 2024, at 10 a.m. with Chaplain Sunny Bray officiating. Burial will follow at the Oregan Trail Veterans Cemetery, 80 Veterans Rd., Evansville, WY 82636. A reception will be held following the burial, at the VFW, 1800 Bryan Stock Trail, Casper, WY 82601, at approximately 12 p.m. Bustard and Jacoby Funeral Home will be handling the funeral arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial donations to go to the Casper Humane Society, 849 East E St., Casper, WY 82601 or you can donate online at: https://sites.google.com/view/casper-humane-society/donation-options

The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Chaplain Sunny Bray for the prayers and hugs and to all the nurses and doctors that showed exemplary compassion and kindness towards Gae and her family.

Mary Frances Spackman: 1950 – 2024

Mary Frances Spackman (Larsen), 74, of Casper, Wyoming passed away peacefully at home on December 29, 2024. Mary was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado on December 18, 1950. Her family moved to Casper, Wyoming where she attended CY Middle School and Natona County High School.

Mary eventually went on to sow her wild oats in San Francisco, California during the 1960’s and 1970’s where she had three children: John, Paul and Julie. She married Paul Spackman, her high school sweetheart and love of her life, in 1978 after he “rescued” her from California and brought her back to Casper, Wyoming where they owned and operated their trucking company for over two decades. Together they raised Mary’s children sailing boats, camping, riding motorcycles, biking and hiking the Wyoming mountains. Paul and Mary were united and in love for nearly 50 years.

Mary was a precious gem to her children. Since she worked from home running the trucking business, she was able and honored to help care for her grandchildren: Taylor, Ash (Austin), and Stacey while their parents worked. She enjoyed this time with her grandchildren, giving them that grandma nurturing and love they would not have otherwise received had they been placed in day care facilities or after-school care.

Being creative brought Mary joy. She was a painter using oil and watercolor. She also taught herself quilting and she quilted many beautiful quilts for friends and family over the years. Her free-motion quilting on her longarm quilting machine was quite stunning, though she would say she was “just messing around”. Mary’s creative journey eventually led her to pottery, where she fell in love with the process (not the result) of working clay into beautiful pieces of art using her throwing wheel and hand building skills. She was a founding member of Sanctuary Pottery Studio in Casper, Wyoming, where she and Max, her beloved corgi mixed dog, spent most of her retirement surrounded by her pottery friends in creative bliss.

Mary was dedicated to taking care of herself, especially when she was on the verge of a diabetes diagnosis. She immediately changed her diet by cutting out all sugar and found ways she could enjoy exercise, including cross country skiing, walking Max and line dancing. Mary traveled across the country with her line dancing group and came home with a flushed and smiling face talking about the great time she had had with her line dancing friends. Her dedication and steadfastness to her healthy lifestyle choices was inspiring to her family and friends.

She will be missed by all who knew her and all who loved her. She was a kind and gentle soul and her daughter’s very best friend.

Mary is survived by her husband of nearly 50 years, Paul Spackman; her three children: John (Christy) Anderson of Florida, Paul (Shawna Hope) Deponzi of Colorado and Julie (Tracy Phegley) Webb of Casper. She also is survived by five grandchildren and four great grandchildren; and her brother, Charles Larsen. She was preceded in death by her father, Nicholis Pardue and her mother, Imogene Larsen.

The family is not having a public service but will have a private memorial at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate to the Casper Humane Society.

How to Beat the January Blues Coming down from the New Year high can lead to feelings of sadness and loneliness, especially in combination with the stress that many feel at Christmas. Experts share some tips on how to keep a positive mindset as we enter 2025. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media