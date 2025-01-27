Obituaries: Andrews; Cashel; Roe; Skaj; Smith

Darrell Lynn Andrews: 1954 – 2025

Darrell Lynn Andrews, 70 years old, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away January 21, 2025, at Wyoming Medical Center.

Darrell was born in Wheatland, Wyoming to Bernard and Mary Andrews. The family lived in various places in Wyoming and finally settled in Casper, where Darrell lived until his passing.

Darrell graduated from Kelly Walsh High School in 1974. He worked at Safeway, and Red Lobster until his retirement.

It did not take a lot to make Darrell happy. Simple things brought him a lot of joy. He loved spending time with family, and holidays were a favorite time. Darrell had a good sense of humor about most things and loved a good/bad joke and was very prone to smiling.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, ceramics, and other hobbies. He loved visiting with family and friends.

He is survived by sister-in-law, Laurie Andrews (Gary) of Cody, Wyoming; his brother, Larry (Connie) of Spearfish, South Dakota; Howard (Kathy) of Casper; Robert (Nodjaha) of Lincoln, Nebraska; sister, Mary Lou Andrews of Casper; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Mary Andrews; his brother, Gary Andrews; his grandparents; and numerous cousins.

We would especially like to thank Linda and her wonderful staff of RCR Inspirations for their kind and dedicated care of Darrell over the many years of his residency. They have thoughtfully shared some of their memories of Darrell:

“Darrell joined us at RCR Inspirations in 2014, quickly becoming a much-loved RCR family member. Darrell loved attending all of our parties and helping to plan them as well. Darrell loved dances and social events where he would see many old friends. Darrell knew everyone and loved to visit. Darrell spent many summer days at Alcova riding around the lake on the pontoon boat with his friends. It was always a perfect place to relax and to have a big picnic. Darrell enjoyed his food and was always up for a good BBQ. Darrell spent as much time as possible in his garden and had an exceptional green thumb.

He loved to watch his garden grow and told us daily how big his squash and sunflowers were getting. He enjoyed bringing his veggies from the garden to share with his friends. Darrell enjoyed regaling his friends with his life’s adventures and road trips up and down the coast. He used to jokingly say that he was a passenger on the Titanic and loved a good joke and a good laugh. He enjoyed concerts and going to the rodeo. Darrell enjoyed all children and always had a smile for them and a big hello.”

We would also like to thank the ER attendants and 5th floor doctors and nurses at Wyoming Medical Center for their excellent and compassionate care of Darrell and family.

A memorial service will be planned to honor Darrell at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggesting that donations be made to:

Paradise Valley Christian Church building fund

188 Valley Drive

Casper, Wyoming 82604

Or

Wyoming Rescue Mission

P.O. Box 2030

Casper, Wyoming 82602

If you would like to send a card, please send to:

Howard Andrews

P.O. Box 625

Mills, Wyoming 82644

Marsha Ann Cashel: 1947 – 2025

Marsha Ann Cashel, 77, of Casper, Wyoming passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2025.

Marsha graduated from Natrona County High School in 1965. She spent her working life in the medical field in Casper. Marsha volunteered at the Central Wyoming Fair and helped with many 4-H projects for many many years. She loved her horses and dogs and even kept chickens and geese in her garage to keep them warm.

Marsha was preceded in death by husband, Dave Cashel; and nephew, Brett Evans.

She is survived by her son, Randy Overman; daughter, Shawna Aldridge; sisters, Connie Evans and Judy Williams, grandsons, Taylor and Evan Aldridge; five nieces: Stephanie Skutt; Becky Dahill; Kim Harris; Cindy Garvin; DeeDee Bjorem.

Doris Jean Roe: 1929 – 2025

Our mother, grandmother, great grandmother passed away surrounded by her family in Lake Wales, Florida at the age of 95. Doris was born in Lander, Wyoming to Joseph and Catherine Peterson on July 22, 1929. She lived in Lyons Valley on a ranch with her family and her beloved 23 barn cats until she moved to the big city of Lander to work for the County Agent.

She met the love of her life, Thomas Roe, at a barn dance. They married March 26, 1948 in Riverton, Wyoming and then moved to Casper, Wyoming where their family started to grow with the addition of Thomas Joseph, Michael Douglas and Deborah Lynn. Doris was a loving mother and grandmother always providing for her family with love and amazing cooking. She thrived on cooking and baking for all of the family events.

Doris was proceeded in death by her parents, loving husband of 63 years, two infant daughters and son Thomas Joseph.

She will be dearly missed by Michael Douglas (Melody), Deborah Lynn (Wayne); grandsons: Jason (Becky), Eric, Jared (Janelle); granddaughters: Carrie, Kristi (Trent), Robyn (Tom), Diana (Sean); great-grandchildren: Joey, Taylor, Kassie, Michael, Ashton, Preston, Madeleine, Zoey, Elanor, Andrew, Ryan, and Daphne; and her precious Buddy Boy.

There will be a Celebration of Life at the Comfort Inn 269 Miracle Rd, Evansville, Wyoming on Saturday February 1, 2025 at 1 p.m.

David “Dave” William Skaj: 1956 – 2025

A life well-lived came to an end when David William Skaj, 68 of Casper, Wyoming, passed away January 19, 2025, at Banner Medical Center.

Dave was born in Ashland, Wisconsin to Nicholas and Catherine Skaj. When Dave was five years old, the family moved to Casper Wyoming. Dave attended local schools and graduated from Natrona County High School in 1975.

Dave worked in the automotive industry in various jobs throughout his life. He retired from CMI Teco in 2022.



Dave bought his childhood home in Upper Dempsey Acres in 1989. He was a fixture in the neighborhood; you could always find people from the neighborhood hanging out working on cars in his garage. If you ever needed help, Dave was the first person called.

Dave met Tonya, and they wed in June of 2001. They were married for nine years until her untimely passing in 2010. He then met Bobbie Arthur, and they were together for many years until his death.

Dave enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing and all things racing or tinkering with anything motorized.

One of his earliest jobs, with DCB Auto, was when they started racing cars at the local tracks. They were known for dominating wherever they went, implementing some “competitive” advantages, bending the rules. They were very good at leaving the track in record time after a race.

Dave took being the oldest very seriously and taught his siblings many life lessons such as, you will live when you get the wind knocked out of you after flying off a dirt bike, teaching them how to ride dirt bikes, turning a car hood into a sled, how laugh in the face of danger. He took on the responsibility of teaching his younger brother to drive and couldn’t stop laughing when that said brother lost control for the first time. If you saw Dave smiling, you knew everything was going to be ok.



He used to give his younger sister rides to school so she didn’t have to ride the bus, they would spend time together before school listening to their favorite songs on the radio. He was never too cool to hang out with his younger siblings.

His younger brothers got into racecars and demolition derbies by watching Dave compete. Dave never missed his little brother’s demolition derbies, mud bogs, and car shows. He never missed an opportunity to show up and support their hobbies and passions.

Dave was a kind, soft-hearted man who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Dave was predeceased by his wife, Tonya; father, Nicholas; and brothers: Nick, Mike and Steve. He is survived by his mother, Catherine; sisters: Donna, Theresa (Steve), Nancy (Dell) and Mary (Ron); his brother, Joe (Kaylene); longtime girlfriend, Bobbie; and numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces-and-nephews.

Family, friends and others whose lives Dave touched are invited to his services, held at 10 a.m., Saturday, February 1, 2025, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church 400 Country Club Road in Casper. Reception to follow at The Commons at St. Patrick’s.

Rodney George Smith: 1951 – 2025

Rodney George Smith (Smitty) passed away at home on January 16, 2025 with his family by his side.

Rodney was born in Witchita Kansas on October 9, 1951 to Charles Raymond Smith and Betty Rose {Kile} Smith.

On June 20, 1969 he married Cheryl {Shepperson} Smith. In their 55 years of marriage, they had five kids: Jeff Smith {Nydia}, Connie Anderson, Patricia Harper {Cody}, Mary Harshfield {Joe} and Linda Kay Smith. Rodney has six grandchildren: TJ, Alex, Jessica Anderson, Josh Harper, and Christina and Doug Harshfield; and five great-grandkids.

In his spare time, Rodney liked to fish and hunt. Whenever he had the chance he and Cheryl would go to the Big Horns. They would also go out of town just to get away and explore. He loved to fly fish the Middle Fork Powder River up in he Big Horns. He loved the Big Horn Mountains as that is where he hunted with family and his kids when they were little as well as with his in-laws.

Rodney drove truck for various companies; starting his truck driving Career with BF Walker, then Black Hills Trucking, Peterson Trucking, Strata, JTL, Emulsified Asphalt, and to his current job with Mobile Concrete where he was employed for 15 years. He loved everyone there. He has been driving truck for a good 54 years.

Rodney was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Betty Smith; his daughter; his twin brother; and his two sisters; several brothers-in-law; and his in-laws, Leonard and Joyce Shepperson.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2025 at 11 a.m. at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 2300 E 15t St, Casper WY, 82609.