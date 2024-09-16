Obituaries: Anderson; Carlston; Whisler

Maxine A. Anderson: 1937 – 2024

Maxine Ann (Emerson) Anderson, affectionately known as Mitzi or Max by her close friends and Mitz by her husband, passed away at the age of 87 on Tuesday morning, September 3, 2024, in Casper, Wyoming. She was born on February 20, 1937 in Devil’s Lake, North Dakota to Clarence and Anna (Pederson) Emerson and grew up in the little farming town of Churches Ferry, and then Grand Forks, North Dakota.

Maxine met Gordon V. Anderson of Leeds, North Dakota when they were both students at the University of North Dakota (UND) and they were married in Grand Forks on September 15, 1957 with many happy members of both families in attendance, despite the “mixed marriage” (the Emersons were Norwegians, the Andersons were Swedes!). Their two daughters, Kristi and Patti, were born in Grand Forks, and son Stuart was born in Fargo and Maxine and children followed Gordon to Casper, as he was hired as Vice President of Western National Bank in the Summer of 1972. Maxine remained a Casper resident and loyal Wyomingite until her death.

Maxine supplemented her Bachelor of Philosophy from UND in Liberal Arts with a B.S. from Mankato State College, juggling her family and education in an era when few women considered such a step. She was an accomplished and confident working woman her entire life, while keeping her house and kids in good order! She retired as manager of the Natrona County Records Department after a nearly 20-year career and then opened her own business, Magic Accents, in the loft of Rocky Mountain Carpet/Carpet One, her husband Gordon’s floor covering business. There, Maxine made beautiful custom area rugs, many of which are likely still gracing the floors and walls of local businesses and homes. In addition, Maxine led a full and active lifestyle before injuries and surgeries took their toll. She hunted alongside her husband filling tags for antelope, and even a moose! She organized many camping and beach trips, as well as family reunions. A talented athlete, Maxine maintained championship-level averages in bowling and low double-digit handicaps in golf. She traveled the state and the country with her golfing buddies to play in various tournaments at well-known courses such as Doral in Florida, Pebble Beach, California, and Wailea in Maui, Hawaii. Those days built strong relationships with many close friends she held dear until the day she passed.

Maxine spent five years at Mountain Plaza Assisted Living where she once again made friends of both staff and residents and left a hole with her passing. Mountain Plaza afforded her stability and safety in a friendly and loving atmosphere in her final years and her family deeply appreciates the care, love and comfort provided by all the staff.

She and her husband Gordon were founding members of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in 1980 and she remained a leader and member there until her passing. Her dear Church family will miss her greatly.

Maxine was predeceased by her husband, Gordon, who died way too young at the age of 62; her mother and father; and all her siblings: sister, Ilene Wilderspin and brothers, Derby and Casey Emerson. She is survived by her son, Stuart; daughter, Patti and her husband, Terry Gunderson; grandchildren: Alexis and Kyle Gunderson; and her oldest daughter, Kristi (who inherited her artistic gifts) and her husband, Jon Grussendorf and their two children, Erin and Joel Grussendorf; Joel’s wife, Kate; and great-grandson, Jack. The birth of her lone great-grandchild, Jack was a particular highlight for her in recent years.

Maxine Anderson’s passing has left a gigantic hole in the lives of her family and friends. She is dearly missed, and her memory will be held tightly by all of us.

The family will announce details at a later date regarding her future memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Central Wyoming Hospice (https://centralwyominghospice.org/) in her memory.

Lorran Lee Carlston: 1951 – 2024

How do you write about someone who was supposed to live forever? Who, no matter how many good things you say about them, nothing will ever compare to the love, light and joy she brought you in person?

Lorran Lee Carlston was born and raised in Casper, Wyoming to Lorraine Head and Henry Grady Fentress Jr. Her sister, Grenay, was a bright light in her life. Lorran graduated from Natrona County High School. She had four children: Jennifer, Clinton, Cassie and Chrissy.

She was rare. She lived a life not many could compare to or fathom. She was fierce. We called her mama bear for the way she looked after her children so strongly and dotingly. She taught us hard work, to be thoughtful and to show urgency.

She married the love of her life and best friend, Steve Carlston. Steve welcomed her with loving arms. He watched her take his little project, Angel Companions, and make it more than he’d ever envisioned. The community would agree.

Others would say: “She was an asset to our community and had a giant heart”. “She was loving, kind, generous and a dear friend.” “She was bold and honest.” “I find her inspirational and think everyone in her life is so incredibly lucky to have her.” “She was quick witted.” “She is the most giving sacrificing person I know.”

Another love of her life was the companionship she received from her malamutes. This lead her to dedicating and devoting 20 plus years to Moonsong Malamute Rescue. In lieu of flowers, donating to this rescue would make her heart “woo.”

She loved cooking and having all her loved ones around. Thanksgivings were something to write home about. Yellowstone was her heaven on earth. We hope heaven looks just like Yellowstone. She loved to fish. She had a favorite spot at Alcova Lake and marina, “where you walk out on the sandbar and you’re sure to catch a fish.”

Life without her will be hard to navigate. She was the glue and backbone to our family. If you were a part of her circle, you were forever indebted to her and lucky. Next to her loyalty and love, wisdom and humor were her greatest attributes. She passed away on September 4, surrounded by family and friends. She will be greatly missed.

Her celebration of life will be held October 13 (site to be determined). We will gather, share some of mom’s favorite small foods, listen to her style of music (metal) and share stories and pictures. Please wear blue or your favorite music/band T-shirt.

She is preceded in death by her parents and first daughter, Jennifer. She is survived by her three children: Clinton Cassie and Chrissy; grandchildren: Tiffany, Gabby, Moses, Ilyana, Liam and Finnley; and great-grandchildren: Natasha, Braxton, Aaron, Dyllon, Alex, Dale, and Aiden; and her sister, Grenay (Bob Weber); niece, Joy; and nephew, Rob.

We love you Mama Bear.

Venmo: @MoonsongMalamute-Rescue PayPal: treasurer@moonsongmals.org

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Lorran’s beloved rescue, Moonsong Malamute Rescue.

Andrea Dawn Whisler: 1965 – 2024

Andrea Whisler, 59, of Casper, passed on Wednesday September 11, 2024 at Shepherd of the Valley Care Center. While she struggled with health issues for her entire life, Andrea always found joy in children and spending time with her family.

She will be missed by brothers, Don and Mike Whisler; and her sister, Adrienne Whisler.

There are currently no services planned.