Obituaries: Adams; Tobin

Dawn Lorraine Adams: d. 2025

Dawn Lorraine (Purkiss) Adams, 71, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away unexpectedly on April 13, 2025, at her home. Born on March 8, 1954, in Selma, Oregon, to Sherman and Dorothy (Willemstyn) Purkiss. Dawn’s sudden passing has deeply saddened and shocked her family.

Dawn spent the majority of her life in Hemet, California, where she worked as a waitress—a job she truly loved. She often reminisced about her time serving others and the connections she made along the way. In 2011, she moved to Casper to be closer to her daughter, Rachel, and found joy in their time together.

Dawn had a kind heart and a generous spirit. She was a devoted animal lover who rescued many cats over the years, and her beloved cat Callie was always by her side. She found peace in her garden and loved getting her hands in the dirt. Music brought her great joy throughout her life—she proudly attended dozens of concerts, each one a cherished memory.

She is survived and missed dearly by her daughter, Rachel Wright; her brothers, Sherman Purkiss, Jr. and Howard Purkiss; her sister, Carol Treliving; nieces: Tammi, Carol, and Brittany; and nephews: James, Tommy, and Jesse.

Dawn will be remembered for her warmth, her love of animals and nature, and the way she made people feel seen and cared for. Her presence will be forever missed.

In honor of her faith, Dawn’s favorite Bible verse was, “For we walk by faith, not by sight” (II Corinthians 5:7).

John C Tobin: 1944 – 2025

John Clifford Tobin was born on May 17, 1944 and sadly passed away on March 23, 2025 surrounded by loved ones. A beloved father, brother, husband, and grandfather. To know John was to love him.

John was born and raised in Casper, Wyoming and often displayed many of the cowboy ethics: work hard, be kind, have courage… John graduated from Natrona County High School, and went on to marry his wife and highschool sweetheart, Carolyn Tobin in 1964. Together, they had two sons, Forrest and Daniel. The four of them lived on Two Bar Ranch where John enjoyed working on the family ranch, hunting, as well as traveling across the United States to ride and race motorcycles.

John and Carolyn eventually moved into town where he went on to retire, John could be seen running grandkids around town, to and from school, attending sporting events, and being with friends and family.

John loved his family deeply, and was a great mentor to his two sons leaving a legacy of “if you’re going to do something, do it right.” John was a thoughtful, generous, and humorous person to everyone he met. He embodied many qualities that will not be forgotten when thinking about his legacy. His wisdom, humor, and kindness will be greatly missed.

John is survived by Forrest (Heather) Tobin (Kolton, Kaila, and Kelby); Daniel Tobin (Bailee, Taylor); and his sister, Mary White.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Evelyn and Clifford Tobin; and sister, Jean Mosebar.

John will be greatly missed. John’s family will be holding a celebration of life this summer.

Please, the family suggests a donation to: Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions.