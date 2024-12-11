Obituaries: Adair; Gerlock

Allison Elizabeth Adair: 2004 – 2024

Allison “Alli” Elizabeth Adair passed away peacefully on December 6, 2024, at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming, surrounded by the love of her family and friends. Alli was born in Casper, Wyoming to Amanda Adair on May 12, 2004. She was a senior at Roosevelt High School and should have graduated in the spring of 2025. Instead she gained her angel wings!

As a bright light in the world, Alli was a social butterfly, the center of attention and she lived a life that transformed the hearts of everyone she encountered. Her love for the movie Frozen and her music playlist filled with pop hits and the Frozen soundtrack brought joy to her days and everyone around her. Nana, Alli’s grandmother, added the silliest sound effects and dance moves to every song, making her laugh so hard it would take her breath away. Bath time was never her favorite, but Papa knew how to make up for it by doing her hair. He was the most gentle with her and she valued that time spent with him every week. Her light up, musical turtle was her most cherished toy that went everywhere with her, and every night she found comfort in her Kenny G playlist to help her fall asleep.

Alli’s passing leaves an irreplaceable hole in our hearts, but her spirit will forever inspire us. Her authentic smile and belly-gut laughs were a gift, showing us all how to embrace the beauty of today and find humor and happiness through challenging times.

Alli is survived by her mother, Amanda Adair of Casper, Wyoming and her birth father, Andrew Adair of Vietnam; her brother, Austin Adair and sister, Avery Adair of Casper, Wyoming; great-grandparents, Marshall and Judy Hodge of Montgomery, Texas; grandparents, Jon and Lynnea Cook of Casper, Wyoming and Robert and Susan Crouse of Long Island, New York; Cindy Rubeo of Greeley, Colorado; aunts: Deanna (Oren) Cotten, Samantha Smith (Josh), April (Collin) Randall of Casper Wyoming; Fay Dedora (Mark) of Long Island, New York; uncles: Cody Kastner of Casper Wyoming, Shane Cashmore, Lance Crouse, and Cody Crouse all of Long Island, New York; cousins: Ashley Cotten, Kevin Cotten, Laura Cotten, Leah Cotten, Nolan Cotton, Benjamin Cotton, August Smith, Houston Smith and Sturgis Kastner all of Casper, Wyoming, and Ashley DeDora of of Long Island New York.

Let us not forget the multitude of people who played a vital role in Alli’s life: the dedicated caregivers who provided constant support; the compassionate nurses who offered medical expertise and comfort over the years; the teachers and therapists that nurtured her all through her school years; and the many friends who brought joy and laughter into her life everyday. Each of these individuals, in their own unique way, became family.

She is preceded in death by her great grandparents, Charles and Shirley Cook; and her aunt, Deidra Rowe.

Funeral services for Alli will be held at Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Home located at 600 CY Avenue, Casper, Wyoming 82601 on December 13, 2024 at 4 p.m. with a Celebration of Life to follow immediately after services at the True River Cross Commons located at 465 N. Poplar Street.

In honor of Alli, the family has requested everyone wear bright colors to celebrate her life!

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in honor of Allison Elizabeth Adair to the Orrs Hope Foundation at orrshope.org or 1731 Goodstein Dr. Casper, WY.

Connie Leigh (Miller) Gerlock: 1952 – 2024

Connie Leigh (Miller) Gerlock, 72, passed away peacefully on November 20, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada,

She was born on November 7, 1952, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to Willis Miller and Leona (Rude) Miller. She had four older brothers: Sonny, Robert, Donnie, and her beloved twin, Ronnie.

She attended school in Eau Claire until she moved to Casper in 1968. She graduated from Natrona County High School in 1970.

On October 12, 1973, Connie married the love of her life, Randal Gerlock, in Casper, Wyoming.

Their union was a testament to their deep love and shared dreams, and together, they welcomed two daughters, Kari and Melissa. They moved to Green River, Wyoming in 1987.

Connie worked at the YWCA Childcare until they decided to return to Casper in 1998, Randy was transferred to Gillette Wyoming in 1999 and Connie began working for the school district.

Working with children was her heart’s work. In 2006 they decided to retire and moved to Las Vegas.

Connie is survived by her loving husband, Randal Gerlock; her devoted daughters, Kari (Chad) Moser and Melissa (Russell) Klaes; her twin brother, Ronnie Miller; and her cherished grandchildren, Ashton Moser and Hadley Klaes. Each of them carries a piece of her heart and her unwavering spirit, ensuring that her legacy of love continues to thrive.

A funeral service to honor Connie’s life will be held on December 13, 2024, at 10 a.m. at La Paloma Funeral Home, located at 2551 S. Fort Apache Rd, Las Vegas, Nevada 89117. Friends and family are invited to join together in celebrating a remarkable woman whose kindness and laughter will be profoundly missed.

Connie Leigh (Miller) Gerlock’s spirit will live on in the hearts of all who knew her. She taught us the importance of family, the beauty of kindness, and the joy of living life to the fullest. Though she may have left this world, her legacy is eternally etched in our lives. Rest in peace, sweet Connie; you will always be loved and remembered.