Oaths Questioned as Trump’s Backers Fight Against Loss

(AP) -- In the aftermath of the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, some critics are accusing Republicans of violating their oaths of office.

Those oaths involve swearing to uphold the Constitution.

But by backing President Donald Trump’s doomed effort to overturn the election, many GOP members of Congress have drawn allegations that they put their allegiance to Trump ahead of their obligations to the country.

Former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman is a Republican who served in former President George W. Bush’s administration.

She says Trump's supporters in Congress swore to defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign or domestic, "and they are ignoring that.”

