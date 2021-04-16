Oath Keeper is 1st Suspect to Plead Guilty in Capitol Riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — A member of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group has become the first defendant to plead guilty to federal charges in connection with the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Jon Ryan Schaffer is also a heavy metal guitarist in the band Iced Earth.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta said Friday he has agreed to cooperate with investigators in hopes of getting a lighter sentence, and the Justice Department will consider putting Schaffer in the federal witness security program.

This signals that federal prosecutors see him as a valuable cooperator as they continue to investigate the militia groups and other extremists involved in the insurrection on Jan. 6.