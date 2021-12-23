NWS Warns Of Blowing Snow, Strong Winds, Hazardous Weather

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning southeast Wyoming residents to expect strong winds, blowing snow, and generally hazardous weather west

of Interstate 25 starting later today [Thursday, Dec. 23].

The agency posted this statement this morning:

High Wind Warnings are in effect today and tonight for the Douglas, Rawlins, Shirley Basin, Wheatland and Arlington areas. Wind speeds will range from 35 to 45 mph with higher gusts near 60 mph. Winter storm Warnings also go in effect this afternoon for the Sierra Madres and Snowy Mountain Ranges this afternoon and the Rawlins, Arlington and Baggs area tonight into Friday. In these areas, snow and blowing snow can expected tonight and Friday morning with low visibility (less than 1/2 mile at times). Total snow amounts will range from 2 to 4 feet in the mountain ranges with 3 to 6 inches in the Rawlins, Baggs, Saratoga and Arlington areas. Locations east of I-25 will see little if any snowfall Check road conditions prior to venturing out. Dial 511 or visit wyoroad.info or 511.nebraska.gov for the latest road information.

In regard to the timing and amount of snow, the agency posted this graphic: