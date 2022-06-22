NWS: Strong Thundershowers Possible In SE Wyoming On Friday
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could see some strong thundershowers on Friday, with a wet weekend likely ahead.
The agency posted this statement on its website:
Here is the 7 day forecast for southeast Wyoming and western Nebraska. Increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms as we head into the weekend. Turning cooler Saturday and Sunday behind a Pacific cold front.