NWS: SE Wyoming Temperatures Will Go From the Oven To The Freezer

Joy Greenwald, Townsquare Media

Most areas of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle can expect high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s on Saturday and at least the low 90s on Sunday.

Some areas could approach 100 degrees on Saturday, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.

But the heatwave will come to an abrupt end by Monday evening, and temperatures in some areas will struggle to get above freezing on Tuesday, according to forecasters.

The agency issued this weather statement on Friday evening:

Warm, dry and breezy conditions prevail this weekend under the influence of a ridge of high pressure for continued critical fire weather concerns. We may even break some high temperatures records! Red Flag Warnings are out for most locations in southeast Wyoming and the western Nebraska Panhandle for both Saturday and Sunday. A VERY LARGE SWING IN TEMPERATURES is in store for the region at the beginning of this next week. Temperatures will drop 30 to 50 degrees behind an anomalously cold front for this time of year. Should see a few snowflakes across most locations Monday night into Tuesday morning as well. High uncertainty in the amounts we’ll receive, but do expect that initial snowfall will melt on impact with lingering warm surfaces. For your latest forecast: weather.gov/cheyenne.