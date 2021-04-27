NWS: SE Wyoming Mountains Could Get 14 Inches Of Snow

Zach Spadt, Townsquare Media

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says some southeast Wyoming mountain ranges could get up to 14 inches of snow on Tuesday as a weather front passes through the area.

 

The agency posted this statement on its website:

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the Snowy Range and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for the Sierra Madres and South Laramie Range beginning at noon today through Wednesday morning. Rain showers are expected across southeast WY and western NE today, before transitioning to a rain/snow mix tonight west of Cheyenne. The transition from rain to snow will occur much earlier in the day for the higher terrains where high temperatures hover near freezing. The area with the most travel impacts are expected along I-80 between Cheyenne and Elk Mountain, where snowfall totals are higher. Snowmobilers and hikers should use caution in the Snowy Range, Sierra Madres, and South Laramie Range.

