A severe thunderstorm located 20 miles north of Casper was expected to cause damage to roofs, siding and trees Sunday afternoon.

In a severe thunderstorm warning, the National Weather Service in Riverton warned of 60-mph wind gusts associated with the storm.

The storm is expected to remain over mainly rural areas or northeastern Natrona and Southeastern Johnson Counties, including I-25 between mile markers 195 and 229.

The warning is in effect until 2:30 p.m.