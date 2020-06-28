NWS Issues Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Natrona County
A severe thunderstorm located 20 miles north of Casper was expected to cause damage to roofs, siding and trees Sunday afternoon.
In a severe thunderstorm warning, the National Weather Service in Riverton warned of 60-mph wind gusts associated with the storm.
The storm is expected to remain over mainly rural areas or northeastern Natrona and Southeastern Johnson Counties, including I-25 between mile markers 195 and 229.
The warning is in effect until 2:30 p.m.
