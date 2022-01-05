SergeyIT

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning that Cheyenne and much of southeast Wyoming is facing a Winter Storm Warning that will continue well into Thursday.

At last report, Laramie was just outside of the "Winter Storm Warning," area but was facing a Winter Weather Advisory.

The Winter Storm Warning was updated on Wednesday morning:

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations generally

ranging from 5 to 10 inches, with local amounts up to 15 inches

possible near the core of the heaviest snow bands. Wind chills

as low as minus 20 degrees.

* WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming including Douglas, Wheatland,

Torrington, Chugwater, Cheyenne, and Pine Bluffs. This also

includes Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie. The most

likely area for snowfall amounts exceeding one foot extends from

near Wheatland and Chugwater in southern Platte County

southeastward into far southwestern Goshen and northern Laramie

counties NOT including Cheyenne.

* WHEN...6 AM MST this morning until 11 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions due to icy, snow packed

roads and significantly reduced visibilities in falling and

blowing snow. Dangerously cold wind chills could lead to

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

The agency posted this statement on its website on Tuesday night:

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather advisories have been issued for much of our region for the expected snow event early tomorrow morning through Thursday. Most of the snowfall is expected from the mid-morning through the mid-afternoon tomorrow, but light snow could linger in southern Wyoming through Thursday morning. Blowing snow and strong winds are likely in Carbon/Albany counties Wednesday morning through early afternoon, and then again on Thursday. The best chance for more than 6 inches of snow will be in bands of snow that set up from northwest to southeast from southwest of Douglas, through the Wheatland area, and east towards north of Sidney.

The agency also posted this timeline: