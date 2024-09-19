NWS: Casper saw 80+ mph gusts on Wednesday; calmer days ahead

CASPER, Wyo. — Central Wyoming will see mostly seasonable conditions on Thursday after being pummeled by heavy winds this week.

According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, weather stations on Casper Mountain and Casper Mountain Road captured 82 mph gusts on Wednesday afternoon, while Outer Drive and Hat Six Road saw 70 mph gusts.

Fortunately, the NWS in Riverton says winds will be significantly calmer, with gusts around 20–25 mph expected today through Saturday.

A slight warming trend is ahead before temperatures cool back down, they said. Thursday will see a high of 75 degrees, and Friday will climb to 81 degrees.

Saturday is expected to be cooler with a high in the mid-60s. Highs around 70 degrees are expected on Sunday and Monday. There’s a slight chance of some showers overnight on Monday, they said.