NWS: 6-10 Inches of Snow Possible for Casper on Wednesday

Heavy snow is possible for the Casper area on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

In a winter storm watch posted Sunday evening, the NWS advised that six to 10 inches of snow accumulation are possible for Casper and lower elevations of Natrona County, while south Casper and Casper Mountain could see eight to 14 inches of accumulation.

Winds could gust up to 40 mph as the weather system moves through on Wednesday. The winter storm watch will be in effect for 18 hours, from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 12 a.m. Thursday.

Travel could be difficult, the weather service warns. The potential exists for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations to impact road conditions.

Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, and hazardous driving conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

For the latest road conditions, visit WyoRoad.info, call 511 or download the Wyoming 511 app.