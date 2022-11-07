Nutcracker Ballet & Pre-Performance “High Tea” Fundraiser

The Nutcracker ballet will be presented in its entirety on December 10th, 2022 at the Kelly Walsh Auditorium with shows at 1:30pm and 7:00pm. This is the second annual Nutcracker ballet presented by an all-Casper cast.

Tickets cost:

$15 Children 12 and under

$20 Adult

$25 Adult (1st 3 rows)

You can purchase tickers here.

The Orr's Hope Foundation and the Casper dancers and directors of The Nutcracker ballet invite all to a high tea from 2-3:00 p.m. on November 19th as a fundraiser to support Wyoming families and children facing medical-related challenges.

The tea takes place at the "M" Building, 234 E. 1st Street.

"Attendees will enjoy tea and refreshments, watch a special performance presented by soloists from The Nutcracker and then meet the Sugar Plum Fairy and all of her friends from the Land of the Sweets! This is a wonderful opportunity for young children to experience the magic of The Nutcracker, particularly for those who may not be able to sit through the entire ballet."

Tickets are $30/person and available at https://www.rstd.net/the-nutcracker/ or at Rising Star Tumbling and Dance Studio.

Tickets must be purchased prior to November 18th at 11:59pm. Proceeds benefit the Orr’s Hope Foundation.

Funds raised through ticket sales and donations at the Nutcracker Tea will go to the foundation to support families and children in their time of need.

Casper Children's Theatre