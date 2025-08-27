🎙 PODCAST: Wyoming’s Next Big Boom is Nuclear Energy
In our latest episode of Report to Wyoming, we talk about Wyoming's role in powering the nation's nuclear energy.
John Kotek says Wyoming is on track to become America's nuclear leader. We talk about what that means for local communities and the state's economy.
He is the Senior Vice President of Policy Development and Public Affairs with the Nuclear Energy Institute. Kotek was appointed in January 2015 to the position of principal deputy assistant secretary for the Department of Energy Office of Nuclear Energy (DOE-NE) and was nominated by President Obama in October 2015 to serve as assistant secretary for nuclear energy.
Kotek is a leading policy voice within the energy sector and has directed DOE research efforts on current and future nuclear energy systems, maintaining the government’s nuclear energy research infrastructure, and establishing a path forward for the nation’s spent nuclear fuel and high-level nuclear waste management.
