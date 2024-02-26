NRA Awards Natrona County&#8217;s JROTC Program with $6,300 in Air Rifle Range Supplies

NRA Awards Natrona County’s JROTC Program with $6,300 in Air Rifle Range Supplies

Sen. John Barrasso, Twitter. The NCHS Mustang Battalion JROTC celebrates their hard work at the annual Military Ball in April 2023.

The Natrona County School District's JROTC Program is the recipient of $6,300 worth of merchandise as a grant from the NRA Foundation.

At the recommendation of NCSD School Board of Trustees Superintendent Michael Jennings, the board will discuss accepting the grant tonight.

The award will provide the JROTC Program with air rifle range supplies such as scopes, targets, and timers.

The grant will be under the direction of Mack Riggs, JROTC Teacher, and Aaron Wilson, Principal.

