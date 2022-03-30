‘Northern Lights’ May Be Visible in Wyoming Wednesday Evening

One of the most beautiful natural displays is Aurora Borealis, more commonly known as the Northern Lights.

The official National Weather Service in Riverton YouTube channel posted the following informative video, along with a caption that read:

A video with some details about the possible northern lights display in Wyoming on the night of March 30-31st. Includes how to view it.

Get our free mobile app

According to the video, now that it's getting darker later, the most ideal time to witness the phenomenon will be between the hours of 8:00 pm and 10:00 pm tonight (Wednesday, March 30th, 2022), and also after midnight.

Here are some tips to best view the aurora:

Get to as dark a location as possible Look to the north Allow time for eyes to adjust to the darkness For photography, a longer exposure usually works better to capture colors Use a tripod if possible Remember, space weather is very fickle

For those that don't know, an aurora is defined as:

a natural electrical phenomenon characterized by the appearance of streamers of reddish or greenish light in the sky, usually near the northern or southern magnetic pole.

If you are out and about this evening and a get a view of the aurora, please share your photos and videos via one of our social media pages or on our free app.

11 Beautiful Wonders Of Wyoming NOT Named Yellowstone Wyoming is full of incredible places to visit and spend time that aren't your normal tourist attractions.