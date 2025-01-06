Nominations open for Superintendent Degenfelder’s ‘Tour of Excellence’

CASPER, Wyo. — The Department of Education has announced that Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder will be visiting various schools around Wyoming this year, as part of a “Tour of Excellence” campaign.

That’s according to a release on the WDE website, which states that nominations for inclusion in the tour are open now.

“Superintendent Megan Degenfelder will be visiting schools around the state for a Tour of Excellence this spring to celebrate innovative practices shaping the future of our students,” the site explains. “Nominate your school by January 17 to be considered as one of the stops on the tour.”

The release states that if educators believe that their school is “implementing successful or creative programs that have improved student outcomes, engagement, or post-secondary success,” they can sign up to be considered for the tour.

“We look forward to learning from your success and sharing your initiatives with others across Wyoming,” the release states.

To nominate a school, visit the WDE signup form. For more information on this program and others, contact Madison Lacey, teacher leadership and awards consultant, at madison.lacey@wyo.gov or 307-777-6840.

