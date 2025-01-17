No unnecessary travel issued for Casper Mountain Road on Friday afternoon

CASPER, Wyo. — A no unnecessary travel alert has been issued for Casper Mountain Road as a winter storm impacts Natrona County and much of central Wyoming.

According to WYDOT, the alert was issued just after 1:30 p.m. WYDOT’s traffic cameras showed heavy snowfall and snowpack on the road.

Cameras are also showing increasing snow on areas of Interstate 25 between Chugwater and Sheridan. As of 1:45 p.m., there were no serious alerts issued along the interstates, except for some black ice warnings at Glendo and Midwest.

The National Weather Service in Riverton issued a winter weather advisory for Natrona County through late Friday. Very cold temperatures are expected throughout the weekend, with expected overnight lows of 10 degrees tonight, minus 11 degrees Saturday and minus 16 degrees Sunday. Daytime temperatures will be around 10 degrees on Saturday and Sunday and 4 degrees on Monday.

Snow is expected to continue through Saturday, gradually easing before clearing by late Saturday.

