No Thank You, Sir. Casper Judge Holds Man in Contempt of Court

A man appeared by video in Natrona County Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon before Judge Nichole Collier.

Robert Crosby, 36, is being charged for a probation revocation. He was seen two days prior for a domestic assault case, in which he was ordered to have no contact with the victim... but the allegations say he did anyway.

Assistant District attorney Blaine Nelson recommended the judge set bond in the amount of $5,000 CASH ONLY, to which the defendant shouted, "F*CK YOU!"

"If you speak again I will have you removed from the room," stated Collier.

Crosby continued to use profanity and protested the bond.

"I'm holding you in contempt at this point," said Collier.

Contempt of court is an act of disrespect or disobedience toward a court or interference with its orderly process.

"F*cking B*tch," yelled Crosby before exiting the screen.

Crosby will be held in jail for 30 days for the outburst. His bond for the probation revocation is set at $5,000 cash or surety.

Crosby will have a preliminary hearing down the road to determine if the case should be bound over to District Court or not.

