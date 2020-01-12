‘No Signs of Life’ Following Small Plane Crash North of Billings

The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office says a small airplane crashed about 25 miles north of Billings and Sheriff Mike Linder says there were “no signs of life” in the wreckage.

The Cessna 182 crashed at about 6 p.m. Saturday.

The wreckage was found Sunday morning between Billings and Roundup. Linder told The Billings Gazette it appears the airplane hit a guy wire on a 200-foot antenna tower on a mountain and tumbled down the side of the mountain.

He said his office was still trying to determine how many people were on board.

The FAA said four people were on board. A Cessna 182 typically has four seats.