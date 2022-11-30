[BREAKING] Shooting at Montana Club in Billings Between 2 Patrons
This just in from the Billings Police Department:
A shooting has taken place at the Montana Club, 1791 Majestic Lane here in Billings.
A 35-year-old unruly patron was arguing with customers, and after being escorted outside, a shooting between that male and another citizen ensued.
As more information is released, this article will be updated.
