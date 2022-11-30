A Wyoming man who died after being life-flighted to a Montana hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Cody may have had a medical condition before the crash, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says.

The crash happened around 9:40 a.m. on Nov. 19 at the intersection of Heart Mountain Street and Stampede Avenue, near the post office.

Wyoming Highway Patrol Wyoming Highway Patrol loading...

The patrol says a Chevrolet pickup was in the middle turn lane at a red light waiting to make a left-hand turn when 75-year-old Gary Duggleby rear-ended it with his Lexus sedan.

Get our free mobile app

According to a crash summary, the pickup driver and their passenger, neither of whom were injured in the collision, got out of their pickup to check on the crash when they noticed Duggleby slumped over.

Because Duggleby's car doors were locked, the pickup driver broke the rear driver's side window, and once Duggleby was pulled out of the car CPR was started.

Duggleby was life-flighted to St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings where he passed away on Nov. 21.

This is the eighth fatal crash in Park County this year and the second this month.

RELATED: