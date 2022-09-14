Public’s Help Sought In Larimer County Plane Crash Investigation

Officials with the Larimer County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in investigating a small plane crash that happened Sunday west of Horsetooth Reservoir.

That's according to a post on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. According to the post, the plane crashed in the Sawmill Trail area around 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11. The plane is described as a single-engine fixed-wing plane.

The two adult occupants appeared to have only minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The LCSO is helping two federal agencies, the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration, in their crash investigation. Anyone with photos or video of the crash is being asked to send them to this website.