No injuries after trailer dumps loader onto Outer Drive

CASPER, Wyo. — No injuries were reported after a trailer overturned and dumped a wheel loader on Outer Drive on Tuesday morning, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

“Fortunately, the wheel loader fell to the north side of the roadway, and not into the oncoming eastbound traffic,” WHP Lt. Clint Christensen told Oil City News in an email on Tuesday. “We are fortunate given the time of morning that there were no other vehicles involved and no one was injured as a result of this crash.”

The crash on Wyoming Boulevard (WY 258) was reported around 8:20 a.m. and a trooper responded to the scene. The truck driver had lost control of the trailer for an unknown reason, resulting in the trailer rotating and overturning, Christensen said

Wyoming Boulevard was closed for some time between Country Club Road and Casper Mountain Road, which also affected South McKinley Street. A local towing company was able to get the wheel loader and trailer upright.

The crash also damaged part of the road surface, and a Wyoming Department of Transportation team made repairs before the roadway reopened.

“The Wyoming Highway Patrol would like to use this as a reminder to always ensure the safe operating condition of vehicles, as well as the importance of appropriate load securement when hauling equipment,” Christensen said.