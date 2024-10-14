Night at the Museum Rec Center Hosting Free Halloween Event

The City of Casper invites you to come in costume to the Rec Center on Saturday, October 19, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. for carnival games, bouncy houses, crafts, a haunted museum tour and other spooktacular activities at 1801 E 4th Street.

This ‘Night at the Museum Rec Center’ themed event is FREE for children ages 12 and under with their parents or guardians. Candy and prizes will be awarded at the game booths and participants can enjoy cotton candy, snow cones, popcorn, and punch.

The Casper Recreation Center gym will be closed the entire day for youth basketball leagues and this event. The Casper Family Aquatic Center will close on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. for carnival set up after morning lessons are held.

This event is sponsored by the Community Recreation Foundation, a non-profit organization that provides financial assistance to youth and senior citizens for various recreation activities and hosts free special events like this one within the community.