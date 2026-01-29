NIC Fest Returns to Downtown Casper for 20th Anniversary in 2026

One of downtown Casper’s longest-running and largest community events is set to return this summer.

The Nicolaysen Art Museum announced NIC Fest 2026 will take place June 4 through June 7, marking the festival’s 20th anniversary. The multi-day event has grown into a regional draw, bringing artists, musicians, vendors and families together for a weekend celebrating creativity and community in the heart of Casper.

The festival kicks off Thursday, June 4, with a 20th anniversary community Block Party and Art Walk from 4 to 8 p.m. Attendees can expect art booths, local vendors, food and live music as the event eases into the weekend.

Full festival programming continues Friday and Saturday, featuring live performances, artists, vendors and family-friendly activities throughout the day and evening. The weekend wraps up with a relaxed community close on Sunday.

Vendor applications are now open for Wyoming and regional artists, musicians, food trucks and businesses. Organizers say NIC Fest provides a unique opportunity to showcase creative work, connect with thousands of attendees and support the arts in Casper. Applications and sponsorship information are available at thenic.org/nicfest.

The Nicolaysen Art Museum is a nonprofit organization dedicated to collecting, preserving and exhibiting contemporary Western art as a source of education and inspiration for the Rocky Mountain region. The museum is located at 400 E. Collins Ave. in Casper and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

More information about NIC Fest and the museum’s programs can be found at thenic.org.

