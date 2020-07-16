Next Generation Bull Riders Compete in Cheyenne

A pair of Cheyenne teens headed to the YBR (Youth Bull Riding) world finals in Abilene, Texas next month were top hands last Saturday at the Laramie County Fairgrounds. It was a combination event for both the Young Guns and Flying B Youth Series. River Mossberg,16, spun for 82 points which were the high-marked rides of the day and 13-year-old Brenson Bartlett made the whistle on both of his bulls in a feat no one else was able to accomplish. These youth rodeo events are essential to the growth of the sport and these kids are eager to learn. Enjoy our video!

Enter your number to get our free mobile app