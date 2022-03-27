Newcastle Hosts Laura Chord Track Meet

The Newcastle/Laura Chord Track Meet was held on Friday with 10 schools making the trip. Upton's Luca Brooks career has been well documented and he won 3 events on Friday. Brooks won the 100-meter dash in 11.37. He took the long jump with a leap of 21 feet 11 inches and won the triple jump at 39 feet 8 inches. In the rest of the field events for the boys, Wheatland's Kade Preuit won the high jump at 5-10, his teammate Jack Hicks was first in the pole vault at 13-10. Dylan Molzahn of Lusk won the gold in the shot put with a toss of 45 feet even and Bryce Ackerman of Hulett won the discus at 129-8.

In the boy's track events, Wheatland's Rodee Brow won the 200 with a time of 23.82 and he took the 400 in 52.64. Steve Mansheim of Thunder Basin won both of the hurdle events; 15.59 in the 110 and 42.29 in the 300. In the boy's distance races, Ryer Morrison of Buffalo prevailed in the 800 in 2.12.04, Dolan Glasser of Wright ran 5.14.92 to win the 1600 and Carter Matthews of Thunder Basin won the 3200 in 11.08.78

In the boy's teams standings, Thunder Basin was 1st with 134 points, Wheatland 2nd with 115, and Upton was 3rd with 82.5.

On the girl's side on the track, Jayden Friedly of Thunder Basin took the tape in the 100 in 12.97 with Kayla Beaman of Wheatland winning the 200 in 27.07. The 400-meter winner was Lily Nichols from Wheatland with a time of 2.36.41. The 100 hurdles winner was Carly Norman of Buffalo in 16.55 with Jayden Friedly prevailing the 300 with a clocking of 47.37.

In the distance races, Lily Nichols of Wheatland wins another gold in the 800 in 2.36.41, Thunder Basin's Abby Arnold won the 1600 in 5.42.33 with Buffalo's Lexi Rule running 12.15.69 to win the 3200. We're still awaiting the final results for the girl's field events but in the team standings, Thunder Basin rang up 165.5 points for first, wheatland was 2nd with 106.5, and Buffalo 3rd with 104.5

We have a video to share with you from the meet in Newcastle as well as a vast gallery of photos from the event. Enjoy!

