New Space for a New Year, Wyoming Yoga & Massage Talks Wellness and Setting Intentions

On New Year's Eve, Wyoming Yoga & Massage is hosting an opening house party for their new building from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

"Yoga is for everyone, regardless of your age, gender, or physical ability. Yoga can be anywhere from a physically challenging class in a heated room, to something as simple as laying on your mat supported with a bunch of blankets for an hour. Yoga isn't just a physical exercise, it's a way of life, and even if you're approaching it strictly from the physical side of things, you will still find yourself benefiting in other areas of your life."

It's located at 142 N Kimball Street in Casper.

There will be snacks as well as networking opportunities with the other practitioners in the building.

Everyone who joins will receive a New Year affirmation card, and be entered to win a goodie package.

There are two free yoga classes that morning--check out all the Opening House details here.

Alaina Binfet has lived in Casper her whole life.

Binfet says she began working in the wellness industry twenty years ago when she became a massage therapist.

"I love making people feel better and giving folks hope in knowing that they have the power to take their well-being (physical and mental) into their own hands."

Binfet started Wyoming Yoga & Wellness seven years ago.

The business opened a new space at the beginning of December and "have settled in really well" says Binfet.

"It still feels like home," the wellness expert told K2Radio News, as all of the decor from the old studio made its way into the new building, but the building itself has been totally remodeled.

"I believe the last business in there was a Print and Copy business, but it had been vacant for many years before we bought it, and it needed a lot of work in order to function as a full on wellness business."

The new space now has two separate yoga rooms: one that is heated with radiant infrared heaters, and one that's a non-heated room.

There are two free yoga classes on New Years Eve before the opening house: heated at 7:30am with Hannah Martinez, and non-heated at 9am with Samantha Martinez (yes, they're sisters).

They also have five office spaces where a total of seven wellness practitioners conduct their own businesses.

"We're also really excited about having two bathrooms and a parking lot (it's the little things that get you really excited, ya know? haha" Binfet said.

As we approach the New Year, Binfet said there's definitely an uptick in clients wanting to improve their habits or build on the ones they already have.

K2Radio News asked, 'Are you a resolution person?"

"I'm not really a resolution person. I like to set New Year's intentions instead of resolutions. Give myself smaller, attainable goals that I want to work towards instead of setting strict resolutions that are so often hard to complete. I'd rather set an intention to do a lot of little things that will help build me up for a successful year ahead" said Binfet.

K2Radio News asked, "What's one thing you might say to someone who is on the fence about trying yoga?

"Don't be afraid!" she said.

"We often hear people say they aren't flexible enough to try yoga; and I always like to respond with "saying you can't do yoga because you aren't flexible is like saying you can't clean your house because it's too dirty. You just have to start somewhere."

"If you can breathe, you can do yoga! We also have so many different class styles available to suit everyone's needs, so if you ever find yourself in a class that you don't jive with, try something else!"

