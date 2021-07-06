New Route For 2021 Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo Parade

After being cancelled in 2020, the 2021 Central Wyoming Fair and PRCA Rodeo is sure to be bigger and better than ever before. Another annual tradition that was lost to 2020 was the Fair and Rodeo parade! This year the parade is also back and happening, July 13th at 10am on the streets of Casper!

The Central Wyoming fair and PRCA Rodeo will kick off Friday July 9th and wrap with the PRCA Rodeo Finals on July 17th. What would the Fair & Rodeo comes the Fair & Rodeo be without a Parade winding through downtown Casper. This years parade theme is "It's A Grand Old Flag!". Make sure to start scouting out your spot so you don't miss all of the themed floats, bands, organizations and all the excitement the parade has to offer.

Over the last few weeks there was a concern with many downtown area travelers, of whether or not the crews would be finished with road construction on Collins Dr. Fortunately, crews completed their work enough to get the street open, but there are still some roads that are affected by the downtown construction.

Drew Kirby, Townsquare Media

Drew Kirby, Townsquare Media

Looking at the parade map below, you can see a large number of streets off of W Yellowstone Highway & Midwest Ave are still not accessible to vehicles (Red on map), so you'll want to make plans for parking and where you'll want to watch.

Facebook via @CentralWYFair

The parade begins (Green Star) at the corner of W. Yellowstone Highway & Ash (near David Street Station) travelling EAST, until turning SOUTH on Beech St, then WEST on Collins Dr. before the final turn onto SOUTH Center Street (Blue Star).

The Central Wyoming Fair & PRCA Rodeo Facebook page has been keeping fair/rodeo fans up to day with the latest information concerning the events of the parade and fair events.