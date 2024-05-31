New Platte River Boat Ramp is a Gateway To Urban Wyoming Adventure

Today was the grand opening for the new boat ramp on the Platte River near First Street in Downtown Casper.

"We're standing on the shoulders of a group that started forty years ago that had vision and said 'You know, let's start a trail system and let's embrace our river. That's the Platte River Trails Trust'" said Jolene Martinez, the Platte River Revival Manager.

This milestone is one of several enhancements to the river since the Platte River Restoration Project began in 2007.

The location is a riparian area that is precious in Wyoming, especially in an urban area. It is ADA accessible so anyone can come and enjoy nature and the beauty of Casper.

It also serves as a critical launching point for the Casper Fire-EMS water rescues.

The boat ramp was completed in 2023, but the access road and parking lot were not finished until this year due to budget requirements.

The next phase of the project will be landscaping.

Funding for the $492,581 project comes from one cent monies allocated to the river fund, and grants from Two Fly Foundation, the Wyoming Wildlife and Natural Resource Trust, Wyoming Game and Fish Commission and Department, Wyoming Governor's Big Game License Coalition, Natrona County Recreation Joint Powers Board, Wyoming State Parks, Rocky Mountain Power Foundation, Visit Casper and plenty of in-kind work from several generous individuals.

City engineers Alex Sveda and Scott Baxter were the City engineers responsible for this project.

First Street Gateway Project and Boat Ramp Grand Opening May 31, 2023: a new boat ramp is officially ready for use this summer thanks to the Platte River Restoration Project and several generous organizations and individuals. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM

