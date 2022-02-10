New Liberty Square Apartments to Break Ground in Casper

The Casper Housing Authority announced that they will be holding a groundbreaking ceremony on Feb. 11 at 10 A.M. for the Liberty Square Apartments.

Liberty Square is part of the Casper Housing Authority repositioning plan, the 2019 Community Health Improvement plan goals, set by Healthier Natrona County, and the City of Casper City Council goals, to create affordable and workforce housing.

Based on data from 2018, Natrona County ranks 15th when it comes to access to affordable housing, with 10% of people spending more than 50% of their income on rent or a mortgage, and 15% of people in the county spending 31 to 50% of their income on mortgage or rent.

The apartments will be located at 1082 South Beverly Street and will be a 60-unit complex comprising one, two, three, and four-bedroom units.

There will be twenty-five units that will house families and individuals through project-based vouchers, while the other 35 units will provide workforce housing.

The project will consist of three buildings, including a community building, in the center of the complex, with a workout gym, walking paths, playground, community gardens, and computer lab at the apartments.

Kim Summerall-Wright, Executive Director of Casper Housing Authority, said:

"With the addition of Liberty Square, Casper Housing Authority will own or manage 345 properties," Summerall-Wright said. "This project is the next step in our goal of providing safe, affordable housing to the people we serve in the Casper community."

Summerall-Wright said that the project will cost around $14 million and should be finished by February 2023, with leases available by that September.

Combined with the 50 units at Centerpoint and 100 at Ravencrest, the housing authority will have 210 affordable housing units available, and in total are able to house about 1% of the people in Casper.

Summerall-Wright said they are also working on several other projects in Casper and Lusk that would add another 112 units, but are still looking for the grant funding needed to start them.

In Casper, the poverty rate currently sits at 10%, which is lower than Wyoming's poverty rate of 11.1%, and lower than the national poverty rate of 13.4%.

The Casper Housing Authority, City of Casper, Wyoming Community Development Authority, and Housing and Urban Development helped in the building of the Liberty Square Apartments.