New Homewood Suites by Hilton planned near WYO Sports Ranch, Ford Wyoming Center

CASPER, Wyo. — Site work for a new hotel development is underway near two of Casper’s largest events spaces.

According to plans and records submitted to the City of Casper’s planning office, a Homewood Suites by Hilton is planned at 1251 Wilkins Way, on the corner of North Poplar Street and Wilkins Way. The site is across the street from the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center and is situated between the Interstate 25 exchange to the west and the Ford Wyoming Center and new WYO Sports Ranch to the east.

The plans call for a four-story, 100-room facility with a small outdoor patio area featuring fire pits and seating, and also show the parking and landscaping layout.

Plans show landscaping and building size for the new Homewood Suites by Hilton planned near the WYO Sports Ranch and Ford Wyoming Center. (City of Casper) The plans were submitted by CHW Lodging LLC., with an email address belonging to Erck Hotels, based in Missoula, Montana, which specializes in hotel development and management. The Casper Homewood Suites, along with another one under development in Douglas, are both listed as “coming soon” on their website. Oil City News reached out to Erck Hotels for comment but did not hear back by publication time.

The Ford Wyoming Center is seen in the distance as site work for a new Homewood Suites by Hilton gets underway on March 20, 2025. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City News) Casper City Council agenda records show that the city accepted a water line easement from CHW Lodging as part of the development during its Jan. 7 meeting.

The hotel is one of two new additions to Casper’s hospitality offerings, including a Hyatt Place with 100 rooms taking shape in east Casper. That hotel listing specifically mentions its proximity to the WYO Sports Ranch and Ford Wyoming Center as a selling point.

