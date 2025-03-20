New Homewood Suites by Hilton planned near WYO Sports Ranch, Ford Wyoming Center
CASPER, Wyo. — Site work for a new hotel development is underway near two of Casper’s largest events spaces.
According to plans and records submitted to the City of Casper’s planning office, a Homewood Suites by Hilton is planned at 1251 Wilkins Way, on the corner of North Poplar Street and Wilkins Way. The site is across the street from the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center and is situated between the Interstate 25 exchange to the west and the Ford Wyoming Center and new WYO Sports Ranch to the east.
The plans call for a four-story, 100-room facility with a small outdoor patio area featuring fire pits and seating, and also show the parking and landscaping layout.
The hotel is one of two new additions to Casper’s hospitality offerings, including a Hyatt Place with 100 rooms taking shape in east Casper. That hotel listing specifically mentions its proximity to the WYO Sports Ranch and Ford Wyoming Center as a selling point.
Wyoming State Art Symposium 2024
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM
Mission Graduates Celebrate Success in Recovery Journey
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM