New Adventure Docuseries Highlights Wyoming Wrecking Crew

The Weather Channel has commissioned a new docuseries from Great Pacific Media called Rocky Mountain Wreckers.

The show will feature stories about the life-changing impacts weather has on peoples' lives.

It'll highlight four family-owned wrecking crews -- including Big Al's Towing and Recovery in Cheyenne -- who face extreme weather on a daily basis trying to keep Insterstate highways open and clear after rollovers and wrecks in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado.

"Part of the reason they were attracted to us was because we have a lot of personalities," said one of the crew members from the series. "We've got Big John and Grandpa and Cowboy Corey and Danger Ramos and all these crazy people, right? And they're all, like, super caring and people that love what they do. They love, love, love it, but they're super funny and entertaining people."

Wyomingites know all-too-well how dangerous a foe weather can be when driving. These guys are some of the unsung heroes of the highway.

“’Rocky Mountain Wreckers’ captures the real peril and drama inherent in some of the most dangerous jobs in the world, set amongst some of America’s most breathtaking landscapes,” said David Way, president of Great Pacific Media.

Not only will the show show some of the most challenging and unbelievable recoveries, but it offers characters who are immensely entertaining and make for great television according to Way.

The show is currently being filmed, they hope to finish in April so it can air sometimes around next January.

