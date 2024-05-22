NCSO: Single Vehicle Accident Closes Both Lanes of Garden Creek Road

1:10 p.m. Deputies and Fire-EMS are on-scene of a single vehicle accident. Both lanes of Garden Creek Road are currently closed from the area of 3621 Garden Creek to the Garden Creek/Rotary Park intersection. Please AVOID the area at this time.

This post will be updated when new or more information is available.

Driver Crashes into Fort Ministry in Mills November 2022 Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media