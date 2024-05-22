NCSO: Single Vehicle Accident Closes Both Lanes of Garden Creek Road
1:10 p.m. Deputies and Fire-EMS are on-scene of a single vehicle accident. Both lanes of Garden Creek Road are currently closed from the area of 3621 Garden Creek to the Garden Creek/Rotary Park intersection. Please AVOID the area at this time.
This post will be updated when new or more information is available.
Driver Crashes into Fort Ministry in Mills
November 2022
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media
19 Country Artists Who Died in Tragic Crashes
Flip through the gallery below to remember the talented country musicians who died in bus, plane, motorcycle and car accidents. Though they may be gone, their memory lives on in the music they left behind.
Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak